10 things to do around Boston in 2018

Find out what can't miss events are happening in the Hub next year.

From food and music festivals to some of the year's most exciting sporting events, there's a lot of fun stuff happening around Boston in 2018. Get a heard start on your plans for the year with our guide to all of the Hub's can't miss events.

UFC 220

Kick off the year with a bang and go see mixed martial arts' heavy hitters throw down at the TD Garden. UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic will put his title on the line against knockout king Francis Ngannou, while light-heavyweight champ and former Olympian Daniel Cormier will try to defend his belt against rising star Volkan Oezdemir. Jan. 20, 6:15 p.m., TD Garden, 100 Legends Way, Boston, tdgarden.com

Extreme Beer Fest

Boston's Extreme Beer Fest turns 15 in 2018. Stop by the annual celebration of brews in the Seaport to try samplings of more than 300 beers from dozens of brewers. Feb. 2-3, Seaport World Trade Center, 1 Seaport Ln., Boston, beeradvocate.com

Geek Bowl

The Super Bowl of bar trivia finally makes its way to the east coast in February. More than $20,000 in prizes will be up for grabs when Geek Bowl XII takes over Agganis Arena. Local rockers Letters to Cleo will also serve as the evening's musical guests. Feb. 17, 5:30 p.m., Agganis Arena, geekswhodrink.com/geekbowl/gb2018

MFA Late Nites

Spend a night partying at the museum when MFA Late Nites returns in March. The popular after-hours program is back with food, music and more in 2018. March 3-4, 8 p.m.-2 a.m., Museum of Fine Arts, 465 Huntington Ave., Boston, mfa.org

Boston Calling

Following a successful move to the Harvard Athletic Complex in 2017, the Boston Calling music festival plans to kick things up a notch in 2018. Fans can expect more food vendors and entrances, a larger selection of craft beers, plus new art installations at the upcoming installment. May 25-27, Harvard Athletic Complex, Allston, bostoncalling.com

Boston Pizza Festival

Enjoy drinks, games and all-you-can-eat pizza from some of the area's best restaurants when the Boston Pizza Festival takes over City Hall Plaza again this summer. The fest made its debut in 2017 and was an instant hit, as more than 20,000 pizza lovers attended the inaugural festivities. July 7-8, City Hall Plaza, Boston, bostonpizzafestival.com

Taylor Swift at Gillette Stadium

That's right, music's biggest star is coming back to the Boston area in 2018. Taylor Swift's "Reputation" tour will set up shop at Gillette Stadium for two nights this summer. July 27-28, Gillette Stadium, 1 Patriot Place, Foxboro, gillettestadium.com

Boston Comic Con

Get ready for a weekend filled with colorful cosplayers when Boston Comic Con returns to the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. The 2018 festivities will include a special celebrity guest appearance by "Back to the Future" star Michael J. Fox. Aug. 10-12, Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, 415 Summer St., Boston, bostoncomiccon.com

'Hamilton'

The Tony Award-winning Broadway musical is finally shipping up to Boston this fall. Beginning in September, "Hamilton" will take over the Boston Opera House for a three-month run. Sept. 18-Nov. 18, Boston Opera House, 539 Washington St., Boston, bostonoperahouse.com

'The Game' at Fenway Park

It's been more than 100 years since the annual Yale vs. Harvard football game took place outside of either New Haven or Cambridge. That will all change in 2018 when the 135th meeting of the Crimson and the Bulldogs goes down at Fenway Park this fall. Nov. 17, Fenway Park, 4 Yawkey Way, Boston, gocrimson.com