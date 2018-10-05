Boston Columbus Day Parade 2018: Start time, route, street closures

For more than eight decades, the Boston Columbus Day Parade has delighted revelers in the Hub with a day of music, merriment and more.

This celebration of the city's Italian American culture returns this weekend, this time taking over the streets of East Boston with marching bands, performers, floats and even duck boats. The festivities will return to the North End in 2019, as per tradition, since it'll be an odd-numbered year.

If you plan on celebrating the holiday this weekend, here's what you need to know about the Boston Columbus Day Parade 2018.

When is the Boston Columbus Day Parade 2018?

The Boston Columbus Day Parade will return to East Boston on Sunday, Oct. 7. The festivities are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. The streets that will be closed off for the parade route will reopen at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Boston Columbus Day Parade 2018 Route, Street Closures

Formation

The formation for the Boston Columbus Day Parade will take place at Suffolk Downs / Waldermar Avenue at 1 p.m.

Route

The parade will proceed down Waldermar Avenue to Bennington Street, and then to Day Square, Chelsea Street and Maverick Square. The festivities will turn right onto Meridian Street, ending in Central Square.

Street Closures

The following streets will be affected by "Tow Zone No Stopping Boston Police Special Event Sunday" parking restrictions until approximately 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

-Both sides of Bennington Street,Walley Street to Saratoga Street; north side of Saratoga Street at Orient Heights to Neptune Road; both sides and roadways of Neptune Road to Chelsea Street at Day Square

-Both sides of Chelsea Street, Day Square to Maverick Street

-Both sides of Maverick Street, Chelsea Street to Meridian Street

-Both sides of Meridian Street, Maverick Street to Porter Street

-Both sides of Central Square, south roadway, Meridian Street to Border Street

-Both sides of Border Street, Maverick Street through Central Square to Condor Street

-Both sides of Walley Street, Waldemar Avenue to Bennington Street