5 free and fun things to do with kids in Boston for Columbus Day 2018

While it can sometimes be a struggle to keep the little ones occupied when they have the day off from school, luckily, there are plenty of awesome events happening around town for Columbus Day 2018. From free museum admission to fun runs and more, here are five things to do with kids in Boston on Monday.

Things to do with kids in Boston for Columbus Day 2018

Things to do with kids in Boston: Institute of Contemporary Art

The museum is getting in on the Columbus Day fun by offering free admission to visitors in honor of the holiday. Monday will also mark the last day for local art lovers of all ages to experience the ICA Watershed location in East Boston this season, so stop by while you can. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 25 Harbor Shore Dr., Boston, free, icaboston.org

Things to do with kids in Boston: Kids Fun Run

As part of the Reebok Boston 10K for Women, a free 1K Fun Run for children 12 and under is also scheduled for Monday morning. In addition to the race, the event will include healthy snacks, face painting and more activities. 10:30 a.m., Charles St., Boston, free, boston10kforwomen.com/kids-fun-run

Things to do with kids in Boston: King Richard's Faire

Take a trip back in time with King Richard's Faire on Monday. Carver's iconic Renaissance Faire will be open on Columbus Day before wrapping up its 2018 season later this month. 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m., 235 Main St., Carver, $16+, kingrichardsfaire.net

Things to do with kids in Boston: Opening Day Fan Fest

If you and the kids are pumped about the start of the NHL season, then head to Canal Street on Columbus Day. The Bruins are hosting an Opening Day Fan Fest ahead of their home opener against the Senators. The festivities will include family-friendly activities, games, music and more, plus the chance to win tickets to Monday night's game. 10:30 a.m.- 5 p.m., Canal St., Boston, free, nhl.com/bruins/fans/fan-fest-tour

Things to do with kids in Boston: Opening Our Doors

Experience a full day of free cultural offerings in the Fenway neighborhood during the annual Opening Our Doors festivities on Monday. As part of the fun, the Museum of Fine Arts will host its Free Fall Open House as well as honor Hispanic Heritage Month with music, dancing and art-making activities. The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum will also offer free admission on Columbus Day for Opening Our Doors. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., various locations, Boston, free, fenwayculture.org/opening-our-doors