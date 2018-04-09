Boston Marathon 2018: 5 ways to celebrate ahead of Marathon Monday

You don't have to wait until Marathon Monday to start the Boston Marathon 2018 celebrations. From movie screenings to parties with Red Sox legends, here are five pre-race events you don't want to miss this year.

Boston Marathon 2018: Pre-Marathon Monday celebrations

Attleboro Arts Museum

The museum is set to unveil "A Long-Distance Relationship: The 26.2 Mile Journey," its new Marathon exhibit, on April 10. The exhibition is both a celebration of the endurance displayed by the athletes each year, as well as a commemoration of the 5th anniversary of the Marathon bombings. "A Long-Distance Relationship" will have a variety of objects on display, including 200 running shoes that were left at Boston’s Copley Square in rememberance of the 2013 tragedy, retired running chairs, plus a handmade, Kyriakides wreath from Greece.

Through May 5, 86 Park St., Attleboro, attleboroartsmuseum.org

"Boston: The Documentary"

The Seaport's ShowPlace ICON theater is hosting a limited engagement screening of the first-ever feature-length documentary about the Boston Marathon. The week-long festivities kick off with a benefit screening on April 12 to raise funds for the Martin Richard Foundation. The film will be shown through April 19 and will feature Q&A sessions with special guests at various screenings throughout the week.

April 12-19, 60 Seaport Blvd., Suite 315, Boston, showplaceicon.com

Boston Strong Music

The New England Conservatory is hosting a concert at the Church of the Covenant in honor of the 5th anniversary of the tragic Marathon bombings. The student-led show will feature jazz, classical and other styles of music, as well as a few words by Reverend Liz Walker.

April 15, 3 p.m., 67 Newbury St., Boston, necmusic.edu

Rally with 45

Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez and his wife Carolina will celebrate the runners of the Pedro Martinez Foundation Boston Marathon team at Hurricane's at the Garden on Sunday. Fans are invited to join in on the fun, which will include ballpark-themed food and drinks, music and dancing, special gifts and more.

April 15, 5 p.m.-8 p.m., 150 Canal St., Boston, eventbrite.com/e/rally-with-45-tickets-44339164635

Stronger After 5

Marathon bombing survivors are coming together for a special event at Ned Devine's to support a memorial fund in memory of Sean Collier, the MIT police officer who was killed in the line of duty during the manhunt. Emceed by Jen Royle and Jerry Thornton of Barstool Sports, the event will feature appearances by former MBTA officer Dic Donohue, Watertown police chief Edward Deveau, Heather Abbott, Adrianne Haslet and other survivors. The festivities will also include raffles, food, drinks and more.

April 11, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., 1 Faneuil Hall Marketplace, Boston, StrongerAfter5.eventbrite.com