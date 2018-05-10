Dunkin' Donuts celebrates Royal Wedding with Royal Love Donuts

If you can't make the trip over to Windsor Castle in England, you might want to stop by your favorite Dunkin' Donuts location before watching the Royal Wedding next weekend.

The Canton-based company is celebrating the upcoming marriage between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with a sweet treat that pays tribute to their high-profile nuptials. Dunkin' Donuts revealed this week that they'll be serving up a Royal Love Donut for a limited time at participating restaurants across the nation.

Between May 14 and May 20, fans can purchase the heart-shaped, Royal Love Donut, which is filled with jelly and topped with chocolate icing and a strawberry drizzle. It's truly a snack fit for a prince or princess.

Dunkin’ Brands chairman and chief executive officer Nigel Travis, a dual U.S. and British citizen who was born and raised in Woodford, Essex, is pretty pumped about the new offering as well as the upcoming Royal Wedding.

"As the U.S. donut leader, we love helping our guests make special occasions both big and small even sweeter with fun donut designs and flavors," Travis said in a release. "The Royal Wedding represents optimism, happiness and joy, and thus is a perfect opportunity for our brand to celebrate. We hope all donut lovers, royalty or not, will enjoy the new Royal Love Donut next week."

If you happen to be in New York City on May 14, Dunkin' Donuts plans to give fans the royal treatment as it launches the Royal Love Donut. Select guests will get the chance to take a ride in a horse-drawn carriage that features Dunkin' Donuts' iconic pink and orange colors. The lucky customers will receive a ride through Central Park, plus Carole Radziwill, an actual princess who also stars on "The Real Housewives of New York City," will be on hand to take the ceremonial first ride in the carriage.

And if you want to stock up on Royal Love Donuts for your Royal Wedding party, Dunkin' Donuts will be open at 5 a.m. on May 19 so you can snag a dozen of the sweet treats, as well as an coffee or tea you might need.