5 things to do in Boston for 4/20

Ever heard of “dabachusetts”? Maybe not, but after this 4/20, Massachusetts might prove it’s worthy of the title. While you can’t smoke on site at most of these events, here are five things to do around the Boston area in honor of the high holiday.

Cannapalooza

This indoors even is both a showcase of the best gadgets for marijuana-consumption and a chance to dance away a hazy evening. See artists live-painting to music, and chill out to a DJ while enjoying a few drinks. The party is organized by the Boston Cannabis Co, a “cannabis lifestyle brand” site that sells shirts and beanies and hosted by Kenny Urban, a beat box soloist who will trip you out with his award-winning flows.

April 20, ONCE Somerville, 156 Highland Ave., Somerville, $20+, thebostoncannabisco.com

I & I Spring Fest

For a very different vibe, the company behind “ganja yoga” and “sativa flow” pop-ups around Boston gives weed-loving a homey twist with its weekend-long festival of workshops and cooking classes. Learn how to pair essential oils with high-quality weed, sample homegrown strains, munch on vegan Rasta food and hear more about the spirituality behind this new yoga movement. Don’t forget to bring your Mason jars.

April 20 - 22, I & I Rose Garden, 182 Poplar St., Roslindale, $60+, eventbrite.com

Waka Flocka Hosts Rogue 4/20

Waka Flocka Flame, the rapper who was once a member of 1017 Brick Squad with Gucci Mane, will host a 4/20-themed party at the Rogue Lounge. Flame has his own reality TV show in the works called “Meet the Flockas” on VH1, but here’s to hoping for some off-the-script moments at the show. This night is also the official launch of H420, a marijuana-themed apparel site.

April 20, 9:30 p.m. - 2 a.m., Rogue Lounge, 222 Friend St., Boston, $20+, rogueboston.com

Canna Bros Present: the 1st Annual 420 Ganja Galla

The Ganja Galla kicks off the holiday early this weekend with a 30+ vendor exhibition and art exhibition, and later has a show from space funk band Merther. It’s run by the 13 Folds Magazine, a cannabis-centered publication that will release its next issue at the event. You can also snag VIP tickets for cocktails and a munchies pre-party.

April 20, 4 p.m. - 12 a.m., Worcester Lodge of Elks, 233 Mill St., Worcester, $10+, potguide.com

4/20 Paint and Smoke Party

Because it takes place on a residential property (read: private), you can actually smoke recreationally at this event. It’s a BYOC (bring your own cannabis) evening with free edibles and plenty of opportunities for expressivity: local artist Frandy Suero will lead a painting class, and guests can share stories during the open mic.

April 20, 4:30 p.m. - 10 p.m., 420 Haus, 11 Seaverns Ave., Jamaica Plain, free, potguide.com