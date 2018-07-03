12 fun things to do in Boston this weekend

Just because the 4th of July is over doesn't mean there isn't more fun to be had. From pizza festivals to concerts at Fenway Park, here are the best things to do in Boston this weekend.

Things to do in Boston this weekend

ARTS & CULTURE

Open Newbury Street

Take a stroll along a car-free Newbury Street when the popular series returns on Sunday. Get all the details on this year's festivities here.

Begins July 8, Newbury Street, Boston

FAMILY

'Aladdin'

Grab your magic carpets and fly over to the Boston Opera House this weekend. The hit Broadway production of the beloved Disney classic kicks off its run in the Hub this weekend.

July 5-Aug. 5, Boston Opera House, 539 Washington St., Boston, $30+, bostonoperahouse.com

FOOD & DRINKS

Boston Pizza Festival

Fill up on as much pizza as you can when this food fest returns to City Hall Plaza this weekend. Get all the details on this year's Boston Pizza Festival here.

July 7-8, noon-8 p.m., City Hall Plaza, Boston, $35+, bostonpizzafestival.com

GOING OUT

MFA First Friday

Celebrate the first Friday of July with the Museum of Fine Arts. The MFA’s monthly party returns this weekend with an evening of art, music, food, plus cash bars featuring signature cocktails.

July 6, 6 p.m.-9:30 p.m., Museum of Fine Arts, 465 Huntington Ave., Boston, $23-$25, 21+, mfa.org

Summer Block Party at Lawn on D

Get ready for a full day of fun when the popular summer block party event takes over the Lawn on D this Saturday. The festivities include live music, summer ice skating, rock climbing, bubble soccer, foosball, giveaways and so much more. The Blue Man Group will also be there to help crown the winner of this year’s drum-off competition.

July 7, noon-11 p.m., Lawn on D, 420 D St., Boston, free, signatureboston.com/lawn-on-d

Sunset on Griffin’s Wharf

Party with the Boston Tea Party Ships and Museum along the Fort Point Channel waterfront as it launches its new Sunset on Griffin’s Wharf series on Friday night. Guests will get the chance to explore the museums back deck, renovated terrace, as well as Abigail’s Tea Room while munching on snacks and sipping on cocktails, beer, plus other libations.

Tuesdays and Fridays beginning July 6, 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m., Boston Tea Party Ships and Museum, 306 Congress St., Boston, free admission, bostonteapartyship.com

MISC.

Medieval Combat on Boston Common

Take a trip back in time for this battle royale on Boston Common. Medieval combat warriors will take over the park for a day of full contact duels with padded weapons. Watch the action from the sidelines or join in on the fun, as gear rentals will be available on site for $5.

July 8, noon-3 p.m., Boston Common, 139 Tremont St., Boston, facebook.com/anvard

Red Sox Showcase

A Green Monster-style mobile truck will bring a free, Red Sox experience to Faneuil Hall on Saturday. The showcase will include a slew of family-friendly fun and athletic activities to the area, including batting cages, virtual reality, pitching stations, giant Jenga, plus a steal second base challenge.

July 7, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Faneuil Hall, 4 South Market Building, Boston, free, RedSox.com/Showcase

MOVIES

'Good Burger'

Welcome to the Good Burger home of the Good Burger, can we take your order? The cult-classic kids comedy starring Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell is screening at the Somerville Theatre this weekend.

July 6, midnight, Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Sq., Somerville, $12, somervilletheatre.com

MUSIC

Jamaica Plain Porchfest

Spend your weekend enjoying music, comedy and more outdoors when this annual fest returns for its fifth year. Hundreds of musicians, dancers and other artists will take over porches in Jamaica Plain for day filled with impromptu performances on Saturday.

July 7, noon-6 p.m., Jamaica Plain, jpporchfest.org

Levitate Music Festival

Head to Marshfield for the return of this annual music fest. This year's lineup includes Lake Street Dive, Slightly Stoopid, Rebelution and the Trey Anastasio Trio.

July 7-8, Marshfield Fairgrounds, 140 Main St., Marshfield, levitatemusicfestival.com

Luke Bryan

Country music star and “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan will rock out in the Hub on Friday night. Sam Hunt, Jon Pardi and more will join Bryan when he takes over Fenway Park this weekend.

July 6, 5 p.m., Fenway Park, 4 Jersey St., Boston, $105+, mlb.com/redsox/tickets/concerts/luke-bryan