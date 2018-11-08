12 fun things to do in Boston this Veterans Day weekend

Need some ideas for how to spend your days off? We've got you covered. From Veterans Day celebrations to rock concerts and more, here are the best things to do in Boston this weekend.
12 fun things to do in Boston this weekend, Veterans Day 2018
ARTS & CULTURE
Things to do in Boston this weekend: Flow Show
A circus is coming to Somerville this weekend. Stop by the Flow Show on Saturday for a special performance of jugglers, hula hoopers and more. Stick around afterwards to learn a few tricks from the performers.
Nov. 10, 6:30 p.m., Center for the Arts at the Armory, 191 Highland Ave., Somerville, $25, artsatthearmory.org
Things to do in Boston this weekend: LeVar Burton
Relive your childhood at The Wilbur on Friday night. "Reading Rainbow" and "Star Trek" icon Levar Burton is coming to town for a live reading featuring guest author Ken Liu and musician Katy Wherry.
Nov. 9, 7:30 p.m., The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St., Boston, $37+, thewilbur.com
COMEDY
Things to do in Boston this weekend: Lewis Black
Like the Hulk, Lewis Black is pretty much always angry, at least when it comes to the world of politics. Check out our chat with the "Daily Show" regular and fan-favorite comic ahead of his gigs in Boston this weekend.
Nov. 9-10, 8 p.m., Shubert Theatre, 265 Tremont St., Boston, $59.75+, bochcenter.org
FAMILY FRIENDLY
Things to do in Boston this weekend: Veterans Day
Sunday marks the return of Veterans Day, meaning it's time to honor our brave men and women who've served our country. In addition to a pair of parades, there are plenty of other ways to celebrate the holiday this weekend. Check out our complete guide to the festivities here.
FOOD & DRINKS
Things to do in Boston this weekend: A Nation of Immigrants
Join the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation’s New Frontier Network for a one-of-a-kind dinner to commemorate the 60th anniversary of President Kennedy’s book, "A Nation of Immigrants." The event will feature appearances by "SNL" alum Horatio Sanz, "Black Panther" star Bambadjan Bamba and author Dr. Sayu Bhojwani. Khizr and Ghazala Khan will also be honored during the festivities.
Nov. 10, 6 p.m., John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Columbia Point, Boston, $150+, jfklibrary.org
Things to do in Boston this weekend: Rise & Rumble Donut Throwdown
If you love doughnuts, then head to Post 390 this weekend. The venue is hosting an epic competition between Boston's top pastry chefs.
Nov. 10, 11 a.m., Post 390, 406 Stuart St., Boston, $35, post390restaurant.com
GOING OUT
Things to do in Boston this weekend: Onesie Bar Crawl
Put on your best PJs and hit the town on Saturday. This comfy bar crawl returns to Downtown Boston for a day of onesie fun.
Nov. 10, 4 p.m., various locations, $15+, welovepubcrawls.com
Things to do in Boston this weekend: Rev Run
The Run–D.M.C. star is turning 54 this month and he's celebrating with a big bash in Boston. Wish Rev Run a happy birthday when he takes over The Grand in the Seaport on Sunday night.
Nov. 11, 10 p.m., The Grand, 58 Seaport Blvd., Suite 300, Boston, $15+, thegrandboston.com
MISC.
Things to do in Boston this weekend: Ski & Snowboard Expo
Winter is coming, so it's time to get ready for ski and snowboard season. Get pumped for this year's action when the annual expo returns to the Hub. this weekend.
Nov. 8-11, Seaport World Trade Center, World Trade Center Ave., Boston, $15+, skisnowexpo.com
MUSIC
Things to do in Boston this weekend: Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Rock legend Elvis Costello ships up to the Hub for one night only at the Wang Theatre on Saturday night.
Nov. 10, 8 p.m., Wang Theatre, 270 Tremont St., Boston, $43+, bochcenter.org
Things to do in Boston this weekend: Hanson
You haven't seen Hanson like this before. Following the release of their new orchestral album on Friday, the band of brothers will take over the Orpheum Theatre for a special performance with a live orchestra on Saturday night.
Nov. 10, 7 p.m., Orpheum Theatre, 1 Hamilton Pl., Boston, $39.50+, crossroadspresents.com