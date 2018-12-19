Kids are pretty lucky this time of year. Not only do they get all those presents from Santa, but they also don't have to do any school work for week. If you need some ideas for how to keep the little ones occupied this holiday season, check out our guide to the best things to do in Boston with kids for winter vacation.

5 fun things to do in Boston with kids for winter vacation 2018

Disney on Ice

From Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck to Elsa and Olaf, spend the holidays with all of your little ones' favorite Disney characters. The Disney on Ice show returns to Boston this weekend, kicking off its run at the Agganis Arena on Friday night. This year's show celebrates "100 Years of Magic" with an ice skating extravaganza featuring sing-a-long performances of all the classic Disney tunes, including “Let It Go,” “You’ve Got A Friend in Me” and “Hakuna Matata.” Dec. 21-30, Agganis Arena, 925 Commonwealth Ave., Boston, $10+, disneyonice.com

Holiday Bricktacular

The Legoland Discovery Center's holiday festivities continue this weekend. Stop by for scavanger hunts, workshops, photo opportunities and more. The Holiday Bricktacular will also celebrate the Boston Ballet and Mikko Nissinen's "The Nutcracker." Dec. 22-25, Legoland Discovery Center Boston, 598 Assembly Row, Somerville, $14.95+, boston.legolanddiscoverycenter.com

'The Muppet Christmas Carol'

Check out a special screening of "The Muppet Christmas Carol" at the Coolidge Corner Theatre on Saturday morning. The 1992 holiday classic is a hilarious reimagining of the the Charles Dickens tale, with Gonzo as the famed author, Michael Caine as the mean old Ebenezer Scrooge and Kermit the Frog as his loyal worker Bob Crachit. Dec. 22, 10:30 a.m., Coolidge Corner Theatre, 290 Harvard St., Brookline, $7+, coolidge.org

Museum of Fine Arts

Winter vacation week takes over the Museum of Fine Arts beginning the day after Christmas. Stop by the MFA for art-making activities and learn about all the different kinds of celebrations that happen across the globe. Dec. 26-31, Museum of Fine Arts, 465 Huntington Ave., Boston, free with museum admission, mfa.org

'What the Dickens!'

See a contemporary dance twist on the Charles Dickens classic with this special show by the Cambridge Youth Dance Program. Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, the performance uses dance, ballet, tap, hip hop, flamenco, projections, narration and more to retell "A Christmas Carol" on stage. Through Dec. 23, John Hancock Hall, 180 Berkeley St., Boston, $25+, cydp.org