Trillium beer garden returns to the Greenway this summer

The Trillium beer garden will return to the Greenway in 2018.

The Boston-based brewing company and the Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy announced on Monday morning that the pop-up will be back at "the same beautiful location" on High Street across from the Rowes Wharf arch later this year. The Trillium Garden proved to be quite the hit during its inaugural season in 2017, as local beer fans and afterwork crowds flocked to the outdoor space to sip on brews throughout the summer.

"Last year, the Trillium Garden on the Greenway was an unqualified success as Boston’s first open-air beer garden in a public park, and we are thrilled to again partner with such a great local brewery," Greenway Conservancy executive director Jesse Brackenbury said in a statement. "Whether as a first time visitor or returning fan, we’re excited for people to visit the Garden and experience Trillium’s world class beer in our beautiful park."

Set to open in late May, the beer garden will once again feature a rotating list of draft beers, plus wine from Westport Rivers Vineyards. Organizers are also planning to upgrade the seating options as well as offer "more accommodating" hours.

Trillium beer garden returns to the Greenway

As long as the weather cooperates, the outdoor Trillium Beer Garden will be open five days a week, Wednesday through Sunday, and will run through the end of October.

"The Trillium Garden on the Greenway gives us a unique way to connect with our Boston-area fans and a perfect showcase for visitors to enjoy summer in the city we love," Trillium co-owner Esther Tetreault said in a statement. "Come in for a beer after work or spend a whole Saturday afternoon on The Greenway with your family ... the environment is perfect for any gathering opportunity."

Trillium fans should definitely be excited about the news as the company's temporary, indoor winter beer garden in Roslindale shut down earlier this spring.

The Greenway is shaping up to be the go-to spot for outdoor drinking this summer, as the park announced last week that the "Back Porch," a Downeast Cider pop-up "drinkery," is coming to Dewey Square across from South Station in May.