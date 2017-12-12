McDonald's is giving away free McNuggets on Uber Eats in Boston

McDonald's is giving away free McNuggets in Boston on Wednesday.

The fast-food chain is celebrating its recent partnership with Uber Eats by offering free, 10-piece orders of its famous Chicken McNuggets, along with a choice of two dipping sauces. For just the price of the booking fee on the Uber Eats app, customers can have the meal delivered to their door.

“We are thrilled to close out the year with a Chicken McNuggets treat on Uber Eats just in time for the holidays," Uber Eats' Boston region general manager Cathy Zhou said in a statement. "With Uber Eats, McDonald’s fans have been enjoying some of their favorites all around Boston - whether it is at home or around the city - and we can’t wait to see where they take us next.”

The promotion will be available while supplies last between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Dec. 13. No other order is necessary and the free McNuggets will only be offered at participating restaurants in the Boston area.

McDonald's began its partnership with Uber Eats over the summer, allowing locals to skip the drive thru window in order to have their Happy Meals delivered to them instead. The fast-food chain also recently launched its out app, so customers in Boston can order their meals ahead of time.

No matter how you order, just don't expect to see McDonald's Szechuan sauce on the menu again anytime soon.