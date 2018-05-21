Whether you pick at it plain, cover it in schmear or go all out with the bacon, egg and cheese sandwich option, there’s no denying that a bagel makes your morning better. But in a city known for these glorious doughy globes, why would you ever settle for anything less than the best bagels in New York City? There’s really no excuse.

But that doesn’t mean you always have time to stand in line — rainbow bagel and your hour-long wait, we’re looking at you. That’s why we teamed up with Seamless, that savior of harried mornings, and asked them to dip up their data to find you the best bagels in New York City that you can get delivered to your office (or apartment door for those mornings you’re nursing a nasty hangover).

So make sure you have the Seamless app, available for Android and iOS, then get one of the best bagels in New York City. After all, coffee and carbs are a pretty good cure for even the most stubborn case of the Mondays.

Best bagels in New York City on Seamless

To earn the title of best bagels in New York City, this place not only had to please their picky customers with delicious dough and supreme spreads but also ensure that the egg and cheese sammies or toasted bagels make it to their destinations in tact and still steaming.

Bagels on the Ave

3315 30th Ave

(646) 517-8126

See their menu

“The lox and cream cheese was so fresh and delicious. I also loved the walnut raisin spread on the cinnamon raisin bagel,” one top reviewer raved about this Astoria outpost that boasts one seriously long menu. “The bagels are old school New York delicious,” another commented, adding, “Can’t go wrong with this place!” A third even joked about Bagels on the Ave being the source of their weight loss troubles because, as we mentioned, they’re some of the best bagels in New York City.

Runners up for best bagels in New York City on Seamless

Although Bagels on the Ave edged these places out of the top spot, they’re still slinging some of the best bagels in New York City available on Seamless. You’re not settling for second best with these shops, but rather relying on the best bagels shops in different neighbs. After all, who doesn’t need a go-to cafe for quality carbs in every New York neighborhood?

Bagels on the Square

7 Carmine St

(646) 808-3362

See their menu

The classic may reign supreme as the most popular dishes here, but you could get lost looking through the entire list of their spreads. You can even order a pound of your favorite schmear if they get you hooked, whether you prefer sweet (Dutch apple cream cheese) or savory (bacon horseradish cream cheese). One reviewer summed up exactly why this place makes the list of best bagels in New York City: “Early every time, always gets my order right, and, most importantly, absolutely delicious!”

Gramercy Bagels

246 3rd Ave

(646) 854-3603

See their menu

You’ll find La Colombe coffee and plenty of soft, pillowy carbs at this Gramercy outpost. This might just be the place for the best bagels in New York City if you’re looking to save calories in your sammy and use them on the carbs: You can get healthier fillings like egg whites and turkey bacon as easily as their higher-fat alternatives. “It was a miserable day in nyc, I ordered a bagel and it was wonderful. I stayed dry,” one reviewer commented. Behold, the power of the delivery bagel.

Pick A Bagel

1101 Lexington Ave

(646) 434-2720

See their menu

“I truly love Pick A Bagel,” one top reviewer wrote. “They have the best bagels, cream cheese, and smoked salmon and are open so late. I love the chips too. Thank you.” In fact, if you’re not going to order one of the bagels, which gets high marks for freshness, the diners will point you in the direction of their chips, which also earn rave reviews.

Bagels & Brew

43-05 Broadway Ave

(718) 545-4440

See their menu

Bagel or bialy? We ask because you have the option to get either (or both) from this Astoria spot. You’ll find here, in addition to a long list of coffee options, plenty of veggie- and meat-laden omelettes that you can get dished up on a bagel. “The bagel with vegetable cream cheese was really good,” one diner commented, noting that her “food was delivered quickly.” Another made sure to note that the bagel and egg were still piping hot when they arrived, and another described this place as “always fast and delicious.”