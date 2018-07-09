Everything you'll find at Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 3

Brooklyn Bridge Park has six amazing piers, but Pier 3 might be its most spectacular yet. Opening on July 11, Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 3 adds five acres of green space to the DUMBO waterfront with unobstructed views of the East River and Manhattan — but that’s not the best part.

At the northern edge of Pier 3 sits a labyrinth made of hedges, two public art pieces including a walk-in kaleidoscope, a kids playground and an Echo Game that plays with sound. The pier’s perimeter has hexagonal picnic tables and moveable furniture like Adirondack chairs, while the interior garden has a gently rolling landscape with over 500 trees, including a cedar grove.

Sure to be one of the park's most popular areas, the promenade along Pier 3 used to be one of the least visited along the 1.5-mile park, which stretches from Jay Street in the north to Atlantic Avenue in the south. That’s because of the noise from the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway running alongside that could get loud enough to drown out conversation. Park officials solved that in 2014 with an innovative 30-foot-high berm that hides the BQE with trees and meadow grasses while dampening traffic sounds.

All of Brooklyn Bridge Park has come a long way. Just 12 years ago, its 85 acres were “still a barren stretch of industrial wasteland,” in the words of former park President Regina Myer, whose nine years of work brought the park into the 21st century. Now, you’ll find some of the best year-round lawns in the city, sports courts, barbecue grills, the spectacular Jane’s Carousel, over 500 free fitness, art and educational classes all summer, an outdoor movie series, a nautical museum, St. Ann’s Warehouse theater, and trendy shops and restaurants.

Pier 3 is the final pier to be completed and brings the park to 90% complete. Still to come are the Pier 2 Uplands (Fall 2018), Brooklyn Bridge Plaza and the permanent Squibb Park Pool (Summer 2020). Just north of Brooklyn Bridge Park, Williamsburg's Domino Park is another new art-filled and historic addition to the East River waterfront.

Here’s everything you’ll find on Brooklyn Bridge Park’s Pier 3:

Labyrinth: Pier 3’s main attraction is a whimsical garden maze with hedges of varying heights and “secret” space for special events.

Public art: Two pieces of art hide within the labyrinth. One is a walk-in kaleidoscope — think of it like an outdoor infinity room. The other is the Gunter Beltzig Seating, an near-complete circle of concrete seats that look like an amusement park spaceship ride.

Echo Game: Speak into one curved pipe and have a friend listen to the echo in one of the other pipes spaced at various distances. The farther the sound travels, the more it changes!

Playground: Nodding to the park’s former role as a major shipping hub, Pier 3’s playground has refinished and repurposed the bollards and cleats that anchored the ships to shore into playful objects.