See Harry Potter: A History of Magic at midnight in its final week

The British Library's Harry Potter: History of Magic museum exhibit comes to NYC at the New-York Historical Society.

The magic is almost over at the New-York Historical Society — on Jan. 27, Harry Potter: A History of Magic will Apparate to its next location. But for that final week the museum has extended its hours, even late enough for true night owls to see the exhibit.

The special exhibit, which turned the museum’s ground floor into a Hogwarts-style maze of “classrooms” where visitors learn about the real history of fictional magic, will be open to visitors an hour later until 7 p.m. on Jan. 21-23 and 27 (the museum will close at its usual 6 p.m. on Jan. 24). On that Friday and Saturday, Jan. 25 and 26, you can roam the halls until midnight.

The rest of the New-York Historical Society will be open as well, including the gift shop for all your necessary Hogwarts House swag. Need a little fuel for your late-night museum romp? All visitors will also receive a 10% discount on dinner at the museum’s first-floor restaurant Storico.

What's inside Harry Potter: A History of Magic

Harry Potter: A History of Magic was originally created by the British Library and enhanced with additional items for its journey across the pond. Spanning seven heavily decorated and themed halls, it explores how real-world folklore and history helped author J.K. Rowling create the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

The exhibit includes centuries-old books, relics including an original witch's broom, personal notes and storyboards from Rowling’s own collection, never-before-seen artwork, and items from the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

It seems impossible, but we solemnly swear it’s true: Even the most diehard Harry Potter fan will learn something new at this exhibit of history, literature and science — including an actual recipe for a Sorcerer’s Stone, if you’ve got a talent for alchemy.

Tickets to A History of Magic are timed and can be booked in advance at harrypotter.nyhistory.org.