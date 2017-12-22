The best 2017 New Year's Eve parties in NYC for every budget

Because we're sure as hell going to party when 2017 finally ends, we've rounded up 25 of the best New Year's Eve parties in New York City, from free to spendy.

Free

Kick it with the Germans

Spend your New Year’s Eve with the people who spend a solid two weeks drinking in giant tents every year at Zum Schneider. DJ Volka Rancho starts spinning the international dance hits of 2017 at 8 p.m., plus homemade mulled wine, a free champagne toast at midnight with televised ball drop, then back to partying until 4 a.m. Free, 107 Ave. C, East Village

Lounge in the tropics

No cover, no worries at Dromedary Bar, the Bushwick tiki paradise where you’ll be treated to burlesque by Agave L’Amour and drums performance by Jojo Soul, music by DJ Kapital K and a free champagne toast. Their menu is available until the witching hour, too. Free, 9 p.m.-4 a.m., 266 Irving Ave., Brooklyn

Fireworks on the beach

Take the A train to the end of the line for tons of free family-friendly fun at Coney Island. Several attractions — B&B Carousel, Deno’s Wonder Wheel, Stop the Zombies 7D and Thunderbolt rollercoaster — will offer free rides beginning at 6 p.m., with several bars and restaurants open late for the occasion. The Parachute Jump will act as your Times Square ball drop, plus fireworks. Free, 6 p.m.-midnight, Surf Ave. at Stillwell Ave.

Go on a sort-of-getaway

Feel like you’re in Miami at Royal Palms Shuffleboard Club, where the fourth annual NYE Flamingo Formal demands your best black, white and pink attire. In exchange, you get free entry (so be sure to arrive early) with live music and all the shuffleboard you’ll never be retired enough to play, so you may as well do it now. Free, 8 p.m.-midnight, 514 Union St., Brooklyn

A community potluck

Summer’s not over at Rose's, where after regular dinner service ends at 11 p.m., you’re invited to a midnight Southern-inspired Pig Pickin’ Party. Bring a side dish and enjoy their whole hog feast (including their own sides like coleslaw and collard greens, plus bar bites) for free. Meet your neighbors and have fun — it’s the Southern way. 295 Flatbush Ave., Brooklyn

Affordable (up to $100)

All champagne all night

Looking for a place serving bubbly well before midnight? Air’s Champagne Parlor, known for serving their bottles at near-cost prices, is hosting Fight For Your Right to Party starting at 9:30 p.m. with a DJ and open bar of their champagnes, plus oyster, caviar, cheese and other bubbly-friendly items. Until 1 a.m., $95, 127 Macdougal St., Greenwich Village

The throwback dance party

Since we can’t send 2017 back for a refund, let’s just throw it back to a simpler time. DJ Steven Reynolds of Party Like It’s 1999 winds it forward a decade to celebrate the 2000s at Union Hall’s Awesome Aughts New Year’s Eve Party. Groove to throwback music all night from the likes of Destiny’s Child, *NSYNC, Britney Spears and Shaggy, all for $5. 10 p.m., 21+, 702 Union St., Brooklyn

Happy Fawk’in New Year

Cozy Brooklyn bar Fawkner is holding a low-key Fawk’in New Year’s Eve party with a DJ, champagne toast for $10, or for $35 you also get two drinks and one menu item. We recommend snuggling up on the sofa by their backroom fireplace. 8 p.m.-2 a.m., 191 Smith St., Brooklyn

A sudsy New Year

Our favorite NYC brewery Greenpoint Beer & Ale is holding a three-hour open beer party, dancing and a live screening of the ball drop. $35 open bar or $10 cover, 7 N. 15th St., Brooklyn

Don’t overthink it

New year’s is a state of mind, and if yours is also Cheap ‘n Easy then get to The Keep for a party with two floors of music, plus pizza and champagne at midnight. The action continues until 8 a.m. — and with drink specials like $6 beer-and-shot specials, you’ll have fuel to burn — so plan your footwear accordingly. $42-$55, 9 p.m.-8 a.m., 205 Cypress Ave., Queens

The sideshow comes to Times Square

Head to The Brothel Carnivale at Green Fig, where sword swallowers, snake charmers and burlesque dancers roam, with live music, open bar with champagne toast, passed hors d’oeuvres, and party favors. Must be 21+, $65+, 5 p.m.-2 a.m., Yotel, 570 10th Ave., 4th Floor, Hell’s Kitchen

Lounge in a planetarium

Instead of dancing, Planetarium NYE at Nowadays invites you to bring your pillows, blankets or sleeping bags in a custom-built room for stargazing while listening to ambient tunes. Arrive early for a buffet dinner from 7-8:30 p.m.; at 12:30 a.m., the night turns into a regular Mister Sunday jam. $75, 56-06 Cooper Ave., Ridgewood

The trippiest party in the universe

BangOn!NYC will bridge Time & Space at a New Year’s party with the trippiest silent disco in the universe featuring a spinning planetarium, infinity rooms, psychedelic art, roaming performers and, as ever, two stages of music. Must be 21+, $75-$145, 9 p.m.-5 a.m., 485 Johnson Ave., Brooklyn

Do it Italian style

For a family-friend party head to Eataly Downtown for food like Roman-style street pizza, prosecco for you and mocktails for the kids, and plenty of games and activities, all over by the kid-friendly bedtime of 9 p.m. Not to worry — there’s still a countdown, it’s just to the New Year dawning in Italy at 6 p.m. There’s panettone and hot chocolate for everyone, too. $80 adults, $40 kids, 5-9 p.m., 101 Liberty St., Floor 3, Financial District

Pricey (up to $150)

Turn things Upside-Down

Early ‘80s attire is a must to be allowed into sister bars Mother of Pearl and Cienfuegos for their Stranger Things-themed parties. The bars will both transform one of their floors into the Upside Down and another into the winter dance at Hawkins Middle School. Tickets include access to both venues, with an open bar starting at 9 p.m., passed appetizers and a champagne toast at midnight, and the party won’t stop “until we’ve killed the Demogorgon.” $100, 95 Ave. A, East Village

Groove with Guetta

Grammy-winning DJ David Guetta will light up New Year’s Eve with a set at Depot 52, a converted warehouse in Sunset Park. Must be 18+, $109+, 7 52nd Street, Brooklyn

Cocktails and pizza

Both locations of stylish cocktail club The Garret will be hosting low-key parties with live music, but The Garret West has the edge — free Joe’s Pizza! The soiree goes from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. with an open bar including all of their signature cocktails and a DJ spinning classic and new beats. Free champagne toast at midnight, too! $115, 296 Bleecker St. above Five Guys, West Village

Rooftop playground

Ring in the new year at the city’s new playground in the sky Magic Hour Rooftop Bar at the Moxy Hotel, where you’ll enjoy an open bar, passed hors d’oeuvres and a champagne toast at midnight while playing naughty minigolf, dancing to live DJs and riding the merry-go-round before the ball drops. $125+, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., 485 Seventh Ave., Midtown West

Enter the night circus

Atlas Obscura’s Carnival Noir at ACME Studio, the “modern cabinet of curiosities” in Williamsburg, is everything you want in a grown-up circus: vintage games, costumes, burlesque, dancing and more, with a cocktail open bar and champagne toast. Dress your carnival best! $125, 10 p.m.-2 a.m., 63 N. Third St., Brooklyn

Exorcise your demons

For one night, cocktail bar Slowly Shirley turns into The Shining’s Overlook Hotel, including actors in character as some of the hotel’s memorable guests. Dress in your best ‘20s attire and enjoy an open bar of cocktails, beer and wine, live DJ, passed hors d’oeuvres and a champagne toast. $150, 8 p.m.-4 a.m., 121 W. 10th St., West Village

Splurge

A royal soiree

McKittrick Hotel’s The Heath bar will transform into a royal court beginning at 10:15 p.m. for The King’s Winter Masquerade, a party every bit as intriguing as the hotel’s long-running Sleep No More production. Masked revelry (all guests must wear gold, silver and/or black), dancing, special performances and an all-night open bar, as well as surprises in the hotel’s many hidden rooms await. Upgrade to the Rooftop Soirée cocktail party countdown at Gallow Green or the evening’s show of Sleep No More. $225+, 530 W. 27th St., Chelsea

See the ball drop without the long wait

Get a bird’s eye view on the action in Times Square from 30 stories high at The Skylark, where everyone will have access to the roof at midnight to see and hear the madness of the crowds below. Until then, huddle up in the chic lounge with heavy passed bar bites, open bar, live music and champagne at midnight. $325+, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., 200 W. 39th St., Midtown West

Gather around the campfire

Ditch the black-tie affairs and head to Camp Porchlight for an open bar of specialty cocktails like hot holiday punch, fireside food, live bluegrass and country music, a scavenger hunt, party games and vintage movies. Toast the new year with mini bottles of bubbly. You’ll also be sent home with special treat at the end of the night. $175, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., 271 11th Ave., Chelsea

This one’s for the Southerners

Chef Harold Moore is combining two of the finer things in life for his Chicken & Champagne Party at his Southern-inspired restaurant Harold's Meat + Three. Get your hands on all-you-can-eat buckets of fried chicken, along with sides and snacks, paired with bottomless pours of Veuve Clicquot champagne from 10 p.m.-2 a.m. $165, Arlo SoHo Hotel, 231 Hudson St.