13 amazing things to do in NYC this weekend, Oct. 11-14

Things to do in NYC: Free show with Diplo and Mark Ronson

Samsung’s experiential studio — that’s a fancy way of saying a showroom where you can’t buy anything — is resuming its Live at 837 concert series on Thursday night with a DJ set by Silk City, Diplo and Mark Ronson’s new project. Coming up are Pusha-T on Oct. 25 and a yet-to-be-revealed star on Nov. 9. 7 p.m., 837 Washington St., free with RSVP, samsung.com

Things to do in NYC: Meet your favorite celebrity chefs

There’s no bigger event on the foodie calendar than the New York City Wine & Food Festival, four days of 80 events including exclusive dinners, massive walk-around tastings and themed parties, all hosted by celebrity chefs like Giada De Laurentiis, Daniel Boulud, Alton Brown and Bobby Flay. Oct. 11-14, various locations and prices, nycwff.org

Things to do in NYC: The best of indie cinema comes to Brooklyn

It’s the 11th year of the Bushwick Film Festival, with four days of films from local filmmakers and independent creatives from around the world. Thrill at Denmark’s Songs in the Sun, meet Wade Rathke, the controversial founder of ACORN, in The Organizer, and explore wild parties and the lifelong process of growing up among other short film series. Oct. 11-14, various locations, $13 per screening, bushwickfilmfestival.com

Things to do in NYC: Fill your dreams to the brim with fright

The Brooklyn Horror Film Festival at Nitehawk Cinema has eight nights of terrifying fare to make sure you don’t sleep all month, including a film believed to be actually deadly to festival programmers and theaters that have tried to show it and a Drunk Education panel on religious themes in horror cinema. Oct. 11-18, 136 Metropolitan Ave., Brooklyn, brooklynhorrorfest.com

Things to do in NYC: An abstract master arrives in the U.S.

You don’t know the name Hilma af Klint, and that’s because she wanted it that way. The Swedish artist worked from the beginning of the 1900s to create large, colorful canvases filled with a world only she could see — Mondrian, Kandinsky and other modern masters merely scrambled to catch up — but also insisted they not be displayed until 20 years after her death. Beginning this Friday, the Guggenheim Museum is showing the first major solo exhibition of her work in the U.S. Oct. 12-April 23, 2019, 1071 Fifth Ave., guggenheim.org

Things to do in NYC: Taste the coffee trends of 2018

The best of the coffee world gather for the New York Coffee Festival 2018, with over 80 exhibitors showing (and, more importantly, pouring) their new products, plus a latte art competition, a sensory tasting experience, live entertainment and, of course, unlimited tastings of coffee from all over the world. Oct. 13-14, Metropolitan Pavilion, 125 W. 18th St., $29-$110, newyorkcoffeefestival.com

Things to do in NYC: The best fall treats in one place

NYC’s first sweets-only food festival (and in our opinion, one of the best) Dessert Goals returns for two weekends in Long Island City. Taste your way through more than 20 vendors and be the first to try new treats like People’s Pops dipping sauces, all with waterfront views of Manhattan. VIP tickets include an extra half hour of tasting and a swag bag. Oct. 13-14, 20-12, Sound River Studios, 4-40 44th Drive, Queens, $12-$35, dessertgoals.com

Things to do in NYC: Sip through Queens’ breweries

Queens has a ton of amazing breweries, but visiting all of them would make for a very long and exhausting pub crawl. Let them come to you at the third annual Queens Beer Fest at LIC Flea & Food, a weekend of unlimited beer from 31 breweries in and around the borough. As a bonus, a handful of vendors from the nearby Dessert Goals tasting event will also set up booths. Oct. 13-14, noon-6 p.m., 5-25 46th Ave., Long Island City, $39-$79, eventbrite.com

Things to do in NYC: The pizza exhibit we’ve been waiting for

This Saturday is the grand opening of the much-hyped Museum of Pizza with its artistic take on one of the world’s messiest foods, from actual fine art to selfie-ready installations, a “pizza beach” and a cheese cave. Activities will include pizza meditations and film screenings. Oct. 13-28, Tues-Sun 10 a.m.-7 p.m., William Vale Hotel, 55 Wythe Ave., Williamsburg, $40 and up, themuseumofpizza.org

Things to do in NYC: Peek inside Brooklyn’s artist studios

Finding studio space in the city isn’t easy, which is why foundations like the nonprofit Chashama that help creative people get the low-cost workspaces they need are essential to keeping New York’s identity evolving. Almost 100 artists who work at the Brooklyn Army Terminal are taking part in Open Studios Weekend, inviting the public to view their works and buy something new — most are priced under $1,000. Oct. 13-14, noon-5 p.m., 140 58th St., Buildings A and B, Sunset Park, free, chashama.org

Things to do in NYC: You’ll want to get into these pickles

It’s time again for a Lower East Side tradition: Pickle Day, more than 20 pickling masters line up for three blocks of fermented foodie bliss — samples are free, of course. Supplement your diet from eats by 30 local eateries, plus games, live music and giveaways. Oct. 14, noon-5 p.m., Orchard Street between Delancey and Houston streets, free entry, pickleday.nyc

Things to do in NYC: A festival of all things CBD

This weekend’s Hester Street Fair is dedicated to the hottest trend in the wellness world: CBD, the non-hallucinogenic compound in marijuana that mellows anxiety. Sounds handy now that Halloween is ramping up. Meet one of the first CBD-focused wellness outfits the Bowery Cannabis Club, try the new all-CBD bakery Feelz by Chloe and more. Oct. 14, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., corner of Hester and Essex streets, free admission, hesterstreetfair.com

Things to do in NYC: Sisterhood of the folksy rockers

What we need after the last two weeks of hideous news cycles is a good, cleansing cry with the Indigo Girls. Catch the duo at the Beacon Theatre on Sunday. Oct. 14, doors at 7 p.m., $79 and up, bowerypresents.com