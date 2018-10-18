19 amazing things to do in NYC this weekend, Oct. 18-22

Among the best things to do in NYC this weekend is House of the Hatter, a one-night-only interactive pop-up where art and technology meet.

Things to do in NYC: Watch a makeover happen live

With a new group of Queer Eye boys back in action, five queer Brooklyn comedians thought they’d give it a shot, too. Watch the sefl-proclaimed Fag 5 give a Queer EyeRL makeover onstage at the Bell House this Thursday in a night of hilarious, totally unauthorized and not guaranteed to be helpful advice. Oct. 18, doors at 7 p.m., 149 Seventh St., Brooklyn, $15-$20, thebellhouseny.com

Things to do in NYC: Jam with the guitarist of Wilco

This Thursday is your chance to sit down with Wilco guitarist Nels Cline, who’ll perform a short set followed by a workshop (BYO guitar) for an intimate audience, followed by a Q&A with whiskey and beer. All proceeds benefit Doctors Without Borders. Oct. 18, 7-9:30 p.m., Best Made Company, 36 White St., $185, eventbrite.com

Things to do in NYC: Twerk for their work

Support the work of The Third Wave Fund, an under-35 LGBTQ activist and protest group whose recent efforts include building a community center in Puerto Rico and the Black Sex Worker Collective, at their annual Gender Bash fundraiser. Littlefield hosts a night of dancing with Quay Dash, fresh off the Versace runway in Milan, plus DJ Bronz3 G0dd3ss, DJ Elosi and DJ Precolumbian, with food by El Atoradero. Oct. 18, 7-11 p.m., must be 21+, Littlefield, 635 Sackett St., Brooklyn, $35, eventbrite.com

Things to do in NYC: Step into Wonderland

For one night only, you can get a glimpse into the wildly creative world of artists working to disrupt the ordinary ways we do things at House of The Hatter. Art, tech and culture intersect with activities like a playable harp with laser strings and a robotic bartender (your ticket includes two cocktails). Oct. 18, sessions at 4, 6, 8 and 10 p.m., 1065 Pacific St., Brooklyn, $29, Must be 21+, houseofthehatter.com

Things to do in NYC: Abandon reality inside the House of Yes

The long lead-up to Halloween kicks off in earnest this weekend at Bushwick’s House of Yes. Start with a sexy witchy edition of Poetry Brothel (Oct. 18), then an immersive horror movie experience with aerialists and a light show courtesy of Little Cinema (Oct. 19 & 20), and general dance-until-you’re-dead parties themed to cults (Oct. 19) and blood (Oct. 20). houseofyes.org

Things to do in NYC: Spend a night with David Bowie

David Bowie’s life changed when he moved from Los Angeles to Berlin in 1977. Fleeing the drugs and nightlife that had gotten him addicted to cocaine, he went on to produce some of the most well-known music of his career over the next three years. Catch 20 indie rockers led by Jonathan Meiburg of Shearwater are playing one of those albums, Low, with special guest Carlos Alomar, Bowie’s guitarist and musical director between 1975 and 1996. Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m. Brookfield Place, 230 Vesey St., free, info

Things to do in NYC: How David Bowie changed one life

David Bowie is beloved by many, but Brooklyn’s Raquel Cion takes her affection to another realm with her smash hit cabaret show Me & Mr. Jones: My Intimate Relationship with David Bowie, a 90-minute journey of personal stories and deep cuts from Bowie's diverse catalog that will have you falling in love with the glam rocker all over again. Oct. 19-20, Nov. 16-17, 9:30 p.m., 178 Second Ave., $20-$25, meandmrjonesshow.com

Things to do in NYC: Fall’s biggest beer party

There’s no hotter trend in the beverage world than craft beers, and you can taste over 150 of them at the New York Craft Beer Festival, now in its 20th year. In addition to unlimited tastings, you’ll also find a new “grove” of cider producers and craft cocktails, all included with your ticket. Oct. 19-20, three sessions, Metropolitan West, 639 W. 46th St., $55-$85, nyccraftbeerfest.com

Things to do in NYC: Help solve a haunting

A team of ghost hunters is missing on Governors Island! Found Footage is an immersive theater experience where you help find out what happened to the crew of Ghost Watch, a paranormal investigation show, while they were filming on the island. Collect clues inside one of the island’s historic homes to help solve the case. Ages 16+, Oct. 19-21, 25-28, 31, various hours, Colonels Row 403, free, witnessimmersive.com

Things to do in NYC: Broadway on the water

When the weather is this good, why not take your night on Broadway out onto the water? Set sail with Hornblower for three nights of Broadway Cruises this month featuring a performance by Chicago’s Mama Morton (played by Donna Marie Asbury or Naomi C. Walley) followed by a meet-and-greet session. Your three-hour cruise includes a four-course prix fixe dinner, with a full bar. Oct. 19, 21 & 28, depart from Pier 40 in the West Village, $150 and up, hornblowerny.com

Things to do in NYC: Bust some ghosts with beer

One of our favorite immersive entertainment groups is A Drinking Game NYC, where the actors and audience drink on buzzwords while performing a classic film onstage, is getting Halloween started early with Ghostbusters at the Bell House this Friday. Oct. 19, doors at 6:30 p.m., 149 Seventh St., Brooklyn, $15, thebellhouseny.com

Things to do in NYC: Booze with the baboons

Not into scary stuff? The Bronx Zoo has mashed up Oktoberfest and Halloween into Brew at the Zoo, an unlimited walk-around tasting of local breweries where you’re encouraged to come in costume (yes, there’s a contest), walk the haunted trail and be wowed by a mentalist, plus live entertainment or make your own at karaoke. Oct. 19, 6-9 p.m., 2300 Southern Blvd., Bronx, $80, bronxzoo.com

Things to do in NYC: Art in the cemetery

If you haven’t taken a ramble through the 478-acre Victorian picnic site and modern-day cidery that is Green-Wood Cemetery, this is the month to do it. By day, you can meet the Femme Fatales accused (and even convicted) of murder (Oct. 20), the Dead Distillers whose bootlegging ended here (Oct. 20) and the meanings of gravestone symbols (Oct. 31). By night, Twilight Tours run on weekends all month, ending with a glimpse inside the catacombs — but for a real spectacle, come for Nightfall when you’ll browse the grounds by candlelight leading you to enchanting performances (Oct. 19, $80).

Things to do in NYC: Be an even better best friend

Is your four-legged best friend a little too controlling on the leash or only wants to play their own way? Come to Central Park this Saturday for a free day of dog training workshops, an agility course, treats and games with Central Park Paws. A veterinarian will be on hand to answer questions, plus grooming services and a doggie boutique. Oct. 20, noon-3 p.m., Naumburg Bandshell, free, centralparknyc.org

Things to do in NYC: Send some bad vibes to Brett Kavanaugh

Hexing Bretty Kavanaugh probably won’t do much in the real world, but it sure will make your soul feel better. “We will be embracing witchcraft's true roots as the magik of the poor” reads the description of Ritual to Hex Brett Kavanaugh, a night of witchcraft and sisterhood at Catland. Half of the proceeds will be donated to the Ali Forney Center and Planned Parenthood. Oct. 20, 7-10 p.m., 987 Flushing Ave., Brooklyn, $10, eventbrite.com

Things to do in NYC: Battle of the casseroles

With the sudden cold weather, you need some comfort food. New York’s best home cooks are offering their treasured family recipes and new takes on the classic casserole concept in the Brooklyn Casserole Takedown at the Royal Palms Shuffleboard Club. Oct. 21, noon, 514 Union St., Brooklyn, $25, brownpapertickets.com

Things to do in NYC: The new ladies night

The work of feminists is never done. Join an incredible lineup of comics led by Janeane Garofalo at Persisticon, a night of comedy, art and dancing all to raise funds for Emily's List, which helps progressive female candidates running for office. Oct. 21, doors at 6:30 p.m., The Bell House, 149 Seventh St., Brooklyn, $50-$100, thebellhouseny.com

Things to do in NYC: Step into the world of Disney’s Nutcracker

This season’s live-action adaptation of a classic story is The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, and you’ll have a chance to actually step into the world of the film inside the Oculus. Journey Into the Four Realms is a maze-like immersive experience made for photos like a crystal kaleidoscope cave and pink clouds of cotton candy — you may also snag a free manicure or gift bag. Oct. 21-23, The Oculus, 158 Greenwich St., free

Things to do in NYC: Where Broadway and ballet meet

Some of New York’s top performers combine their talents together for a stunning evening of original performances at Stage 48, all to benefit the nonprofit HIV Experience Resources Organization. The Broadway & Ballet HERO Awards features dozens of performances in every style of dance from shows including Aladdin, A Bronx Tale, Kinky Boots and Wicked, accompanied by a Broadway singer, plus a special performance by The Boy Band Project. Oct. 22, doors at 7 p.m. 605 W. 48th St., $25-$100, eventbrite.com