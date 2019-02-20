29 Amazing Things to Do in NYC This Weekend, Feb. 21-24

Mean Girls for grown-ups, Drake vs. Tchaikovsky, the Orchid Show is back, NYC Beer Week begins and more things to do in NYC this weekend.

Step into the movies

You may not qualify for an Oscar, but you can step inside Oscar-nominated movies at Dolby Soho, the sound and video company’s new experience store. Experience stepping onto the stage with Freddie Mercury in their Infinity Space, immerse yourself in First Man inside the Dimension Pod, wander the Spider-Man Forest and much more. Through March 10, Wed-Sun 1-8 p.m., 477 Broadway, free, soho.dolby.com

Worth the wait

At age 28, stand-up comedian Molly Brenner finally had her first orgasm — and now she’s telling everyone all about it with a new sex-positive comedy show I’m Coming. How did it finally happen for her? What took so long? And what did she learn about female pleasure that could help other women? Feb. 21-24, 7 p.m., The Tank Theatre, 312 W. 36th St., $12, brownpapertickets.com

Confronting the American prison crisis

There are 2.3 million people in U.S. prisons, a quarter of all imprisoned people in the world. Tied to HBO’s new film O.G. starring Westworld’s Jeffrey Wright coming Feb. 23, Studio 525 in Chelsea hosts a show of works by formerly incarcerated artists exploring the history of the prison system and its targeting of black communities, starting from the slave trade to the ongoing War on Drugs. Through Feb. 25, 525 W. 24th St., free, hbo.com

Mean Girls for grown-ups

Broadway is not the only place to see Mean Girls this Friday. Brooklyn’s movies-to-stage theater group A Drinking Game is bringing the 2004 movie to The Bell House, recreating each scene with beers in hand (though minus the getting hit by a bus part). And of course, the audience drinks along too. Feb. 21, 7:30 p.m., 149 Seventh St., Brooklyn, $15, eventbrite.com

Beyond Disney and Pixar

As North America’s largest film festival for children and teens, the New York International Children’s Film Festival is dedicated to sharing thoughtful, provocative and intelligent short films and features for children and teens ages 3-18. You’ll find dozens of animated, live action, documentary, virtual reality and experimental films from over 30 countries. Feb. 22-March 17, nyicff.org

Drake vs. Tchaikovsky

The works of classical composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky will be fused with the words of moody rapper Drake to explore “mutual themes of agony, transcendence and triumph” at Kings Theatre this Friday, starring the 60-piece orchestra Stereo Hideout, with rapper Jecorey “1200'”Arthur, the Brooklyn Youth Chorus, hip-hop violinist Ezinma and more. Feb. 22, 8 p.m., 1027 Flatbush Ave., Brooklyn, $25 and up, kingstheatre.com

The splendor of Singapore

The New York Botanical Garden’s annual Orchid Show uses this delicate and prized flower to tell broader stories about the world and art. This year’s theme is Singapore, a tribute to the vibrant so-called City in a Garden and its dramatic Supertrees and Arches. On Orchid Nights, enjoy the flowers with live performances, dining and drinks. Feb. 23-April 28, nybg.org

The best week for craft beer lovers

The NYC Brewers Guild’s annual celebration of all things hops, malt and a little madness, NYC Beer Week, returns with over 60 breweries taking part in more than 150 events, from walk-around tastings to tap takeovers, brewer talks and pairing dinners. With beers brewed special for the festival, it’s a chance to taste things you won’t find anywhere else in the company of people who love one thing above all else. Feb. 23-March 2, nycbrewed.com

Get creative with technology

The Brooklyn Academy of Music wants to show you how technology can make anyone more playful and bring out their inner artist. Their fourth annual Teknopolis event — now for grown-ups too with new programs and special evening hours — takes over four floors of the BAM Fisher building with over 20 cutting-edge experiences to inspire your inner creator. Feb. 23-March 10, 321 Ashland Place, $16-$45, bam.org

Feel the flow at this sensual dance party

House of Yes and Caravan Gitane have created a new kind of dance party, laucnhing this Saturday at Brooklyn’s 99 Scott warehouse space. Full Spectrum brings the same positive atmosphere that Bushwick’s alternative venue is known for with cosmic art, a chill out lounge with tea elixirs and aerial performances, all to support experimental producer Max Cooper and his new album One Hundred Billion Sparks. Feb. 23, 10 p.m.-5 a.m., 99 Scott St., $45-$65, eventbrite.com

Cure your meat cravings

Kick off the Year of the Pig at the fourth annual Charcuterie Masters, a walk-around tasting of more than 60 of the best cured meats, pâtés and foies from local producers and chefs, with paired wines, beers and ciders. Special pig-centric tastings include a whole pig roast, pork bao sandwiches and a pork rib ragu. All tickets include unlimited food and drinks; VIP gets you in an hour early and additional tastings. Feb. 23, 6-10 p.m., Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd., Queens, $70-$150, charcuteriemasters2019.eventbrite.com

A day at the Chinese circus

Drawing on 2,000 years of Chinese circus traditions, the New Shanghai Circus stretches the limits of human strength and agility during a one-off performance at the Schimmel Center. China’s most celebrated circus company brings a troupe of acrobats, jugglers, contortionists and more sure to amaze. Feb. 24, 4 p.m., 3 Spruce St., $29, schimmelcenter.org

How chamber music is staying hip

The Five Borough Music Festival brings modern-meets-classical acts all over the city throughout the year. This weekend features two shows by the baroque trio Les Delices, who adapt 17th-century instrumentals and melds them with torch songs and jazz standards by artists including Nina Simone, Aretha Franklin, Stephen Sondheim and more. Feb. 23 at Old First Reformed Church, Feb. 24 at Flushing Town Hall, tickets $25-$35, 5bmf.org

Thing to Do in NYC: Ongoing

See what’s new Off Broadway

The producers of Broadway have to play it safe to keep tourists happy, but there’s plenty of innovative and risky theater happening Off Broadway. See 34 shows, from the new musical Alice By Heart from the creative team behind Spring Awakening to the cheerleading horror story We Are Tigers during Off Broadway Week, when tickets are 2-for-1. Feb. 11-24, nycgo.com

It’s Warm in the Moroccan Room

Forget it’s winter inside the Moroccan Room. This cozy temporary space inside Chefs Club comes courtesy of its latest residency Lev, created by Israeli chefs Loren Abramovitch and Daniel Soskolne. It’s their first project after working under chef Eyal Shani at his acclaimed restaurants HaSalon and Miznon. It’s around for just two weeks, so enjoy the warm desert vibes while you can. Through Feb. 27, 275 Mulberry St.

Extended: Bumper cars take to the ice

Cruise the ice at Bryant Park’s Winter Village in something new this year: ice bumper cars! Now extended through Sunday, Feb. 24, they’re $15 for 10 minutes of driving time — which should be just enough to rattle your teeth. Available Mon-Wed from noon-5 p.m. Thurs-Sun from 2-8 p.m., wintervillage.org

Chill out, dude

Immersive screening masters BBQ Films is starting a Green Screen series “celebrating cinema, cannabis and community.” For four Sundays beginning Feb. 10, they’re bringing nostalgia like an arcade and cartoons, stand-up comedy and trivia to Chelsea Music Hall, leading up to a good-vibes-only way to watch some of your favorite movies, costumes or comfy PJs encouraged. This weekend’s feature is Half Baked. Feb. 10, 17, 24, March 3, doors at 4:20 p.m., Chelsea Music Hall, 407 W. 15th St., $20-$50, bbqfilms.com

Dive into a black hole

Fresh off dazzling the Sundance crowds, Spheres is a three-part virtual reality movie that takes you inside a black hole (via an Oculus Rift headset). Your captains (narrators) are Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown, Jessica Chastain and Patti Smith, so enjoy the ride! Through March 3, Mon-Fri 2-8 p.m., Sat-Sun noon-8 p.m., 600 Fifth Ave., $50, rockefellercenter.com

Beyond the Campbell’s Soup cans

Who is Andy Warhol? The Whitney Museum goes on a vast journey to find out in its major winter exhibit Andy Warhol: From A to B and Back Again, opening Nov. 12. The show peels back his carefully crafted persona, the show looks at how Warhol changed the role of artists in society, including new materials discovered after his death in 1987. Through March 31, 99 Gansevoort St., included with admission: $25 adults, free for kids 18 and under; whitney.org

What does your selfie say about you?

A fascinating new exhibit at the International Center of Photography analyzes the selfie. Your Mirror: Portraits from the ICP Collection looks at how people present themselves for the camera, as well as who photographers choose to portray and how through everything from 19th-century daguerreotypes to Instagram. Feb. 8-April 28, 250 Bowery, $14, icp.org

New York Through a Cartoonist’s Eyes

The city’s museums are honoring the cartoonists who have lampooned, skewered or called out the absurdity of daily life in New York, first with Roz Chast and now renowned New Yorker cartoonist Mort Gerberg. His first major museum exhibition opens this Friday at the New-York Historical Society with over 120 cartoons, drawings and “sketch reportage” chronicling and commenting on life in the city as well as social issues from women’s rights to old age and politics. Feb. 15-May 5, 170 Central Park West, $20, nyhistory.org

Where technology and humanity meet

Whether it’s helping paralyzed people walk again or helping us see in the dark, technology is becoming a partner to our biology. In Bionic Me at the New York Hall of Science, step into full-body experiences and hands-on displays like moving a ball with your mind and using a robot arm to explore the next phase of human evolution. Feb. 11-May 5, nysci.org

Meet Frida Kahlo all over again

The largest exhibit of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo’s works in the U.S. in 10 years is coming to the Brooklyn Museum. Alongside her famous paintings, drawings and photography, the show includes rarely seen clothing, accessories and possessions discovered in 2004 that give a personal look into how politics, gender, national identity and disability played a part in her work and life. Feb 8-May 12, brooklynmuseum.org

A fantasy legend gets a real-world tribute

J.R.R. Tolkien stoked a love of fantasy in generations of readers before his films revived the genre onscreen. Tolkien: Maker of Middle-Earth at The Morgan Library reveals his original illustrations, maps, draft manuscripts and more from The Hobbit, Lord of the Rings and The Silmarillion, plus personal photographs and memorabilia. Through May 12, 225 Madison Ave., $20, free for 12 and under, themorgan.org

Make life more colorful

One of our favorite Instagram pop-ups of the year, Color Factory, just extended its SoHo run through May 14. If you’ve got visitors in town, it’s a great bonding experience instead of just taking photos of each other. And who doesn’t love a ball pit? 251 Spring St., $38, colorfactory.co

See how Harlem has changed

Harlem’s longtime chronicler Nari Ward is getting his first retrospective at the New Museum that brings together sculptures, paintings, videos and large-scale installations spanning three floors. As a chronicler of life, many of his early sculptures were created with materials scavenged from buildings and streets in Harlem, and address topics like gentrification, racism and power that have profoundly changed the neighborhood. Feb. 13-May 26, newmuseum.org

What’s the deal with Jerry Seinfeld now?

After a two-year run of sold-out shows at the Beacon Theater in 2016-17, Jerry Seinfeld is back in residence. The stand-up comedian known best for pulling back the veil of glamour from New York and more recently drinking a lot of coffee with fellow comedians will appear for 10 nights with two shows each. Feb. 8-June 7, msg.com

An unflinching survey of Mapplethorpe’s legacy

Few photographers can claim to be equally acclaimed as controversial, but then there’s nothing conventional about Robert Mapplethorpe as the Guggenheim’s new retrospective Implicit Tensions: Mapplethorpe Now shows. The dozens of works include examples of all the ways he challenged the world to see beauty in places it wasn’t looking — chief among them black men and BDSM scenes — while also stripping celebrities of their glamour, images that remain provocative even today. Through July 10, 1071 Fifth Ave., $25, guggenheim.org

The power of Love & Resistance

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, a turning point that took the LGBTQ civil rights movement went from a handful of activists to a national movement. Beginning in February through August, the New York Public Library is commemorating the events at the Stonewall Inn beginning with Love & Resistance, a photography exhibition chronicling how the movement started in the 1960s and ‘70s. Feb. 14-July 14, nypl.org

The sexy side of punk rock

Punk culture protested pretty much everything about what it saw as the mass-produced, repressed lives we were leading, often by using sexuality to transgress and defy expectations. New York’s lusty playground the Museum of Sex just opened a new exhibit Punk Lust: Raw Provocation 1971-1985, an immersive gallery with over 300 artifacts spanning various archives and private collections. Through Nov. 30, 2019, 233 Fifth Ave., $19.50, museumofsex.com