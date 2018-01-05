Why NYC Broadway Week is better than ever for 2018

NYC Broadway Week returns with 2-for-1 tickets in January 2018, with a new tie-in promotion for hotel stays in the Theater District.

If you’re willing to brave a little wicked weather, your chance to see Wicked and other Broadway shows at half price is back — along with a new deal on hotel stays in the Theater District.

NYC Broadway Week is back with two-for-one tickets to some of the latest releases and longest-running shows in Times Square from Jan. 16-Feb. 4. Reservations open Friday, Jan. 5 at 10:30 a.m.

For the eighth season of the promotion run by the city’s tourism authority NYC & Co., 19 shows are taking part. Seven productions are new to the lineup this year, including the psychedelic musical adaptation of the Nickelodeon series SpongeBob SquarePants and and the play Farinelli and the King, starring Mark Rylance (Wolf Hall) and lit only by candlelight.

If you’re visiting the city during Broadway Week, consider staying at one of 25 hotels in the Theatre District participating in a new tie-in promotion. Present your Broadway Week tickets and receive discounted room rates a daily $25 food and beverage credit to use on the property, whether it’s dinner before a show or drinks afterward.

Because winter is a tough sell even before we were hit with a bomb cyclone, NYC Broadway Week is not the only deal going on in January. From Jan. 29 to Feb. 4, all three of NYC & Co.’s winter promotional events align: Restaurant Week, which brings three-course prix fixe meals at $29 during lunch and $42 during dinner to dozens of restaurants around the city, and Must-See Week, with discounts to some of the biggest attractions.

Here’s the full list of participating NYC Broadway Week shows (titles in bold are new to the promotion):

A Bronx Tale

Aladdin

Anastasia

Beautiful – The Carole King Musical

Chicago

The Children

Farinelli and the King

Hello, Dolly!

John Lithgow: Stories by Heart

Kinky Boots

Latin History for Morons

The Lion King

Once on This Island

The Play That Goes Wrong

The Parisian Woman

The Phantom of the Opera

School of Rock

SpongeBob SquarePants

Wicked