Philly during the holiday season is a magical place to be. There are so many amazing activities and events going on and the best part is that some of them are free. Here are six fun and free things to do in Philly this month.

5 free things to do in Philly this month, December 2018

Stenton's Holiday Tea

Ring in the holiday spirit with a piping cup of tea and feel classy while hanging with friends and family. The event also features music, holiday crafts and light, festive snacks. The Georgian home venue is the ideal backdrop to this unique event, plus the afternoon tea is the perfect pick-me-up for the midday blues. A delicious treat if you are looking for free things to do in Philly this month.

Dec.1, 2 p.m- 4 p.m., Stenton, 4601 North 18th St., Philadelphia, stenton.org

Franklin Square Electrical Spectacle Holiday Light Show

All of Franklin Square lights up to keep the holiday spirit in Philadelphia alive. Everywhere you look there are dazzling lights and festive decorations, plus cheerful holiday music will be playing to make this winter scene truly special. The show runs nightly throughout the month of December and plays every half hour. One lucky guest each night will be chosen to kick off the evening’s festivities as the Igniter for the 4:30 pm show.

Every night in December, times vary, Franklin Square, 200 N 6th St., Philadelphia, historicphiladelphia.org

Gallery Walk-Through with Executive Director Susan L. Talbott

Susan Talbott, the Executive Director of The Fabric Workshop and Museum, will lead a walk-through of the exhibition Suzanne Bocanegra: Poorly Watched Girls. The exhibit showcases the collaborative spirit of FWM’s Artist-in-Residence Program and will take guests on a unique artistic journey.

Dec. 13, 6 p.m.- 7 p.m., The Fabric Workshop and Museum, 1214 Arch St., Philadelphia, http://fabricworkshopandmuseum.org/

Spilled Milk at Tattooed Mom

The hip and chic eatery on South Street is showcasing classic art, well Saturday morning cartoon classic art that is. For one night only check out the colorful, goofy, surrealist illustrations inspired by the popular animated shows that graced every kid's television screen growing up. A great way to spend your night if you are looking for free things to do in Philly this month.

Dec. 21, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m., Tattooed Mom, 530 South St., Philadelphia, tattooedmomphilly.com

Strong Island Screening and Discussion

Filmmaker Yance Ford investigates the 1992 murder of her 24-year-old brother in the film Strong Island. The intense and moving Netflix film has already received acclaim from critics, and the screening is open to the public. After the film, there will be an open discussion with Ford.

Dec.13, 6 p.m.- 9 p.m., The Barnes Foundation, 2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, barnesfoundation.org