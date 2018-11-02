The ultimate Philly food sampler: Everything you need to know about the 2nd Annual Chefs’ Night

The 2nd Annual Chefs’ Night for PAWS will give food lovers a one-of-a-kind opportunity to experience the city’s best city’s best restaurants and bars, neighborhood by neighborhood. More than 40 restaurants are participating in the event.

The event separates all participating restaurants into their neighborhood sections so guests have access to flavors and dishes from all over the city. Guests can sample and compare notes on the food and drinks that make each Philadelphia neighborhood unique, as they meet the culinary stars behind the flavors.

The event will take place at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts; PAFA’s Hamilton Galleries offers a dazzling setting for this unique tasting event. Surrounded by views of City Hall and the Philadelphia skyline, guests will also take a visual tour inside, as video projected throughout the space will bring each featured neighborhood to life.

Some of the area's top spots will be participating in the 2nd Annual Chefs' Night for PAWS including Cheu Noodle, Bibou, Vedge, El Vez, High Street on Market, Lacroix, Charlie Was a Sinner and many more.

VIP admission offers guests an even more distinctive experience. VIP guests will enjoy a preview hour for first access to the main event and a chance to interact with participating chefs, as well as access to the exclusive VIP Lounge. There, the remarkable food being served in the main event space will be butler-served, offering a more intimate setting where VIPs will have the neighborhoods brought to them.

All proceeds support PAWS’ efforts to save homeless pets and prevent others from entering shelters in the first place. PAWS is 100% donor-funded, so its ability to save and serve Philadelphia’s most vulnerable pets depends entirely on the generosity of its supporters.

Chefs’ Night for PAWS will be on November 5 from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts (18-128 N Broad St, Philadelphia).