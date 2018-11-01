Popular Mexican eatery El Rey has upgraded their Day of the Dead celebration this year, and these deals are more unique than ever. Instead of their typical a la carte menu, there will be plenty of savory dishes and refreshing cocktail options to try all weekend long.

El Rey has unique Day of the Dead specials all weekend long

Traditionally celebrated since the year El Rey opened, Day of the Dead has been enjoyed with a special a la carte dinner menu made up of exotic and unique dishes that are all inspired by the spirit of the traditional Mexican holiday. This year, guests will have the option to indulge in offerings such Lengua (Tongue) veracruzana, Morcilla (Blood Sausage) sauteed with squid; potato confit and arbol salsa, Tacos de alacran (Scorpion tacos with avocado) and more.

All of these colorful dishes are created by chef Dionicio Jimenez. The menu is Jimenez’s creative way of bringing the spooky, creepy spirit of the Day of the Dead into a culinary experience.

After eating some Day of the Dead delicacies El Rey is offering delicious cocktail options as well. The two featured cocktails for the week include a Viuda Negra (black widow) margarita with tequila, charcoal, pineapple & lemon and the El Rey de la Muerte (king of the dead) cocktail with vodka, mango, ginger, lemon & grenadine.

For dessert, the traditional Pan de Muerto (Day of the Dead sweet roll) will be served with champorrado (hot chocolate). Guests are also invited to stop by the altar (ofrenda) to remember and honor the life of ancestors.

El Rey is located at 2013 Chestnut St, Philadelphia. The deals will be offered until Sunday, Nov 4th; Monday – Thursday times are from 5 p.m.-11 p.m.; Friday and Saturday are from 5p.m.-midnight, and Sunday from 5 p.m.-10p.m. View the full Day of the Dead menu El Rey is offering here.