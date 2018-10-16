Top Chef's Nicholas Elmi is offering some amazing events at the Royal Boucherie

Top Chef winner Nicholas Elmi and Suzanne O’Brien have some fun events coming up at the American-inspired brasserie and raw bar Royal Boucherie. They are hosting a launch party for Boardroom Spirits’ Northbound Rye Whiskey and their What the Shuck three-part interactive shellfish tasting series.

Wednesday, October 17, guests can enjoy an exclusive preview of the spirit with a cocktail demonstration from Royal Boucherie Lead Bartender, Zeke Rudy. Zeke will be previewing three cocktails boasting Northbound Rye, including the Cocktail à la Philly, served with Northbound Rye, benedictine, carpano and absinthe. While sipping on some spirits guests can also enjoy bar snacks from Nicholas Elmi himself including charcuterie, fried olives, and more.

Boardroom Spirits representatives will be on-site to answer any questions about the new spirit and will be pouring samples. But that's not all; guests will also have the chance to win a bottle of Northbound Rye in a raffle benefitting Lansdale-based Dogtown Rescue. Tickets are $35, and you can purchase them at the Royal Boucherie or via phone at 267.606.6313.

After your whiskey tasting save room for the next night with Royal Boucherie's What the Shuck three-part interactive shellfish tasting series with Nicholas Elmi. This experience offers seafood and shellfish loving guests the unique opportunity to learn how to shuck and prepare oysters and other shellfish from a top chef. The acclaimed chef, along with Oyster Shucker Extraordinaire, Jim Hasson, will showcase some of Royal Boucherie’s most popular raw bar items, as well as special one-time exotic shellfish and seafood samples, including urchins, scallops and surf clams.

“This series is truly a special experience for our guests,” says Nicholas Elmi. “I’m excited to be able to offer shellfish and seafood lovers a front-row seat to oyster shucking and preparation. It doesn’t have to be intimidating – it can be fun! And that’s exactly what we’re going to have during each of these tastings… fun.”

Tastings are exclusive; there are only six spots available with each 6 P.M. and 8 P.M. seating. Tickets are $100 and include the six-course tasting menu as well as wine or beer pairings. Tickets can be purchased by calling Royal Boucherie at 267-606-6313.

If you can't make it this Thursday, you're in luck. What the Shuck is being offered again on Thursday, November 15th and Thursday, December 20th with seatings at 6 pm and 8 pm each night.