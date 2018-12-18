Not sure where to eat for Christmas Eve or Christmas Day dinner? We've got you covered. Here's where you can indulge on savory and sweet holiday dishes for Christmas dinner in Philadelphia.

Where to go to enjoy Christmas dinner in Philadelphia

Spice Finch

On Christmas Eve, the popular Rittenhouse area eatery will be offering a delicious menu boasting Lebanese seven-spice roasted duck glaze, honey glazed ham, pickled beets with garlic yogurt, roasted sweet potatoes and more. Drink specials include Chef Jen Carroll’s specialty alcohol-free eggnog, hot chocolate and also specialty cocktails. Seating begins at 5 p.m.

220 S 17th St., spicefinchphilly.com

Urban Farmer

The chic modern-American steakhouse is offering a deluxe à la carte menu on Christmas Eve and Christmas from 4pm-9pm in addition to their regular menu. Festive dishes from Executive Chef Seth Pettit include harissa-charred octopus, mushroom and herb-crusted Brandt prime rib, Merus Cut Alaskan king crab legs, chocolate cherry baked Alaska and more. Urban Farmer will also be offering brunch on both days from 6:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. A great spot if you are looking to enjoy Christmas dinner in Philadelphia.

1850 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, urbanfarmerphiladelphia.com

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse

Del Frisco's will be open from 3 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Christmas Day to serve indulgent holiday dishes such as prime rib, dry-aged steak, a Wagyu tasting from a limited menu of steaks and signature favorites and much more. Pair the indulgent dishes with their extensive wine and spirits selection.

1428 Chestnut St., delfriscos.com

Bank & Bourbon

Bank & Bourbon with Chef Joe Thomas Jr. are celebrating the holidays by offering a delicious and savory menu on Christmas Eve and Christmas. The $65 three-course prefix menu includes warm seasonal dishes like roasted root vegetables, country ham and much more. Sweet treats from Pastry Chef Amanda Kaewvichien including egg nog apple cranberry tart will be available after dinner. Seatings are from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m., reservations are available on OpenTable or by emailing info@bankandbourbon.com.

1200 Market St., bankandbourbon.com

Square 1682

The popular eatery located right in the heart of Center City is offering a three-course prix-fixe menu from Executive Chef Mack Horebe on Christmas Day from 2:30 pm- 7:45 pm for just $60. Savory dishes include gnocchi and meatballs, roasted duck breast, honey glazed country ham and salmon and much more. For dessert, guests can choose from cheesecake or Dutch apple pie. There will also be a limited à la carte menu available. A great spot if you are looking for somehwere to go for Christmas dinner in Philadelphia.

121 S 17th St., square1682.com

Red Owl Tavern

ROT is celebrating the joyous holiday with their 3rd annual Chinatown Pop-up dinner inspired by A Christmas Story on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Since Ralphie and his family go to a Chinese restaurant for dinner in the movie, Executive Chef Robert Surdam will be cooking up Chinese specialties such as shrimp dumplings, duck confit steam buns, General Tso’s chicken and whole Peking duck. Guests can enjoy their meal and then take a photo with the famous leg lamp, reservations are encouraged.

433 Chestnut St., redowltavern.com

Fork

Fork is celebrating Christmas Eve in the most authentic way with their Feast of the Seven Fishes. For just $85 guests can indulge in a lavish multi-course meal of fish and seafood including scallop crudo, baked clams, crab spaghetti, whole grilled fish and more delectable selections. The Seven Fishes meal will be the only menu served at Fork that night, seating is from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Reservations are required.

306 Market St., forkrestaurant.com

Amada

Amada is celebrating the holidays on Christmas Eve with their signature Endless Suckling Pig and delicious accompaniments including rosemary white beans, garbanzos con espinacas, herb roasted fingerlings and grilled green onions. For dessert, an assortment of indulgent Spanish cookies will be available to make the meal truly special. A great way to enjoy Christmas dinner in Philadelphia.

219 Chestnut St., philadelphia.amadarestaurant.com

CO-OP

The popular West Philly eatery is offering a delicious holiday menu from 3 p.m. - 9 p.m. on Christmas Day. Savory and delicious menu items include cauliflower dukkah, crab fiorelli, grass-fed beef burgers, seared sea scallops, steak frites and more, as well as a selection of salads, snacks and sides. Pair your delicious meal with one of CO-OP's refreshing cocktails, wine or beer.

20 S 33rd St., coopphilly.com