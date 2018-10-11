Franklin Square Fountain is making some exciting changes

The historic Franklin Square has been a staple of entertainment and enjoyment in Philadelphia since the birth of our nation. Franklin Square was a part of William Penn's original five squares of the city. The 180-year-old Franklin Square fountain has been a recognizable staple in Philly as well. Now the Fountain is getting a facelift and exciting changes are being made.

New changes are coming to the historic Franklin Square Fountain

Historic Philadelphia, Inc. announced the renovation of the historic fountain to create a new show including music, lights, and dancing water with different shows performing daytime and nighttime. The renovations will be ready just in time for Summer 2019.

The fountain will keep it's historic charm while premiering the new show featuring spectacular choreographed light and water. According to the press release: Fountain jets will dance magically with lighting and music that celebrates the rich diversity of Philadelphia. All new waterworks will be installed, as will all new LED lighting to enhance the fountain’s static beauty in addition to being utilized during the presentations. There will be five different types of water effects incorporated into the design: air-powered nozzles, geysers, swivels, three-axis fan nozzles, and variojets. All of the new additions will serve to enhance and modernize the infrastructure of the fountain, ensuring its longevity for generations to come. The project’s total cost is $2 million.

Amy Needle, President and CEO of Historic Philadelphia, Inc. said, “Historic Philadelphia, Inc. wanted to preserve the Franklin Square’s historic fountain while making it even more spectacular for residents and visitors alike. The fountain has always been the centerpiece of the Square. We feature it all year long during events such as the Electrical Spectacle Holiday Light Show with a giant kite and key to the Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival when it is encircled with handmade lighted sculptures. The Franklin Square Fountain Show is another free offering entertaining our visitors both day and night.”