The Mütter Museum is known for its obscure and unique collection of anatomical and pathological specimens, wax models and antique medical equipment. Many Philadelphians venture to the historic establishment to pique their curiosity and learn about the wonders of the human body. But at 7 p.m. on March 9, the museum will be visited for a very different reason. The Mütter will transform into Clüb 13 and host a superstitious themed dinner full of circus acts, drinks and plenty of deliciously themed dishes in honor of Dr. Thomas Dent Mütter’s 108th birthday.

The Mütter Museum is transforming into Clüb 13 for a superstitious themed evening

For one night only, guests can indulge in a dining experience unlike any other. The dinner is based on a real 19th-century supper club that dined in the face of superstition and featured the number 13, walking under ladders, black cats, mirror smashing and more that signified universal "bad luck". The supper club was so popular that even President Grover Cleveland (whose jaw tumor happens to be on display at the Mütter) was even a member.

“Of all the events we host, Clüb 13 is one of the most fun,” said Jillian Stahl, Events Manager of The College of Physicians of Philadelphia, home of the Mütter Museum in a release. “An irreverent dinner party that laughs in the face of superstition is the perfect way to celebrate Dr. Mütter’s 108th birthday.”

The evening starts off with a challenge that takes guests through the Mütter Museum to find a password that allows access to Clüb 13. Once the password is found, any superstitious patron can enter the club located in an elegant ballroom directly above the museum.

From there, guests will be greeted by a woman in a strolling champagne dress while also viewing incredible circus feats from the performers at the Philadelphia School of Circus Acts. Performances include a champagne bottle walker/hula artist, a juggler who has toured with Cirque de Soleil and Philly’s all-female professional jazz dance troupe Project Moshen.

Dinner will include themed courses all based around common superstitions including "Don’t Spill the Salt" (salt baked beets, goat cheese, frisée and pistachio) "Beware Of Bread Bubbles" (toasted baguette, avocado mash, crab salad and mango relish) and "Don’t Cut The Noodle Short" (short rib chow fun, beansprouts, carrot and scallion). There will also be vegan and gluten-free options available for most dishes. Philadelphians can also indulge in an open bar with bottomless cocktails throughout the duration of the event.

Anyone who attends should be prepared for many curious twists and turns throughout the evening. Period and themed attire is encouraged; anything goes from masquerade and 19th-century mourning to black tie and edgy-fancy cocktail attire- whatever tickles your superstitious fancy.

To learn more about the Mütter Museum and Clüb 13 visit muttermuseum.org