Everything you need to know about the Philly Cheesesteak and Food Fest

The tastiest festival in Philly has finally arrived. Here's what you need to know about the 2018 Philly Cheesesteak and Food Fest.

What is the Philly Cheesesteak and Food Fest?

This year's festival will have a lot of fun included. The event offers 40 different food vendors from around the city. The food samples will include not just delicious cheesesteaks, but also roast pork sandwiches, pretzels, hoagies and water ice as well. Cheesesteak, hoagie, roast pork, and other sandwiches will be 1.5-2" samples. Other items will vary, however, will all be a 2-3 bite sample.

In addition to all of the tasty treats, there will be a cheesesteak eating competition to crown the ultimate wiz lover. The competition line-up is already up on the official website, and the list of competitive eaters is quite impressive. Each competitor will have just ten minutes to eat as many Astra Foods ribeye steaks on a Liscio's bakery roll as they can.

One problem you certainly won't have to worry about at this event is if you'll go hungry. But you don't have to be a carnivore to enjoy the festivities. If you are a vegetarian, there will also be plenty of meat-free options at the festival as well. Other festivities include a beer garden, carnival games and live music. The event will also be serving up gluten-free options too.

Buying a standard ticket for the Philly Cheesesteak and Food Fest will get you an order of french fries on the house and your first drink for free. VIP tickets will get you an order of french fries on the house, 10 cheesesteak and food samples, early entry to the event, four drink vouchers, access to the private VIP area with your own bar, restrooms, entertainment and more. Kids under the age of ten will not need a ticket.

When is the Philly Cheesesteak and Food Fest?

The 2018 Philly Cheesesteak and Food Fest will be this Saturday, Oct. 13, from 1 p.m.- 6 p.m., at the 2300 Arena, 2300 S Swanson St., Philadelphia.