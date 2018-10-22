The first ever Philly Cider Week is finally here starting Tuesday, October 23, and running until Wednesday, October 31. Cider lovers can rejoice, there are plenty of crisp, sweet and refreshing options to explore within the next week. Not to mention insanely fun events paired along with the ciders. Here is everything you need to know about the first ever Philly Cider Week.

What is Philly Cider Week?

The week is going to be full of “purist-style cider, meaning crafted primarily from heirloom, antique, and wild apples local to the maker, pressed on site, and made without the use of adjuncts” according to their website.

Organized by Tim Kweeder of Kensington Quarters and Amy Hartranft of Prohibition Taproom, this week full of tasty refreshments will be located at some of the top bars and restaurants in the City of Brotherly Love. Participating locations include Prohibition Taproom, Food Underground, The Good King Tavern, DiBruno Brothers, Teresa’s Next Door, Vedge, Oloroso, The Hungry Pigeon, Cinder, Jamonera, Martha, Tria, American Sardine Bar and Kensington Quarters.

There are plenty of fun events throughout the week for a full list go to phillyciderweek.com. Here are a few of the highlights.

Where to go for Philly Cider Week

Cider and Cheese at Di Bruno Brothers

Before the official kick-off party for Philly Cider Week, Tuesday night enjoy cider and cheese samplings from Di Bruno Brothers. Stop in for a free sampling of the cider of Eden Specialty Ciders from Newport, Vt., paired with cheese by the knowledgeable staff of Di Bruno Bros. and ask the onsite Eden representative all your cider questions.

Oct 23, 3 p.m.- 7 p.m., Di Bruno Brothers, 1730 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, dibruno.com

Official Opening Night at Prohibition Taproom

Join in on a very special edition of Fried Chicken & Cider to start the week off right. Snack on complimentary gluten-free, celiac-friendly fried chicken and 5 oz. pours of a variety of incredible ciders that will serve as a map to the events of the week ahead.

Oct. 23, 9 p.m.- 12 a.m., Prohibition Taproom, 501 North 13th St., Philadelphia, prohibitiontaproom.com

Cook's Canvas X Dinner at Lost Bread Co.

Chef Ari Miller and cheesemonger Dana Pellicore are presenting this intimate seven-course dinner with a complimentary pairing of seven delicious and intricately chosen Eden Specialty Ciders. Each course will be preceded by a small, carefully selected cheese pairing, giving the guests a chance to acquaint themselves with that cider's nuances.

Oct. 24, 7 p.m.-9p.m., Lost Bread Co., 1313 North Howard St., Philadelphia, $100, phillyciderweek.com

Late Night Happy Hour with Embark Craft Ciderworks at Spice Finch

The newest arrival in the Rittenhouse area Spice Finch is hosting this event. This late night happy hour will showcase heirloom and single varietal offerings from Embark Craft Ciderworks as well as complimentary light bites provided by Spice Finch's modern-Mediterranean kitchen.

Oct. 25, 9 p.m.- 12 a.m., Spice Finch, 220 S 17th St., Philadelphia, spicefinchphilly.com

PA Cider Takeover & Special Release at Hale & True

This event will feature ciders from all across the state available on draft and by the bottle. Hale & True will also be releasing their own special cider for the event - a limited batch wild-fermented, sour cider called “Easy / Wild / Free”.

Oct. 26, 5 p.m.- 12 a.m., Hale & True, 613 South 7th St., Philadelphia, haleandtrue.com

Bluegrass Happy Hour with Ploughman Farm Cider at the Hungry Pigeon

Enjoy live music from Chuck Darwin & The Knuckle Draggers, local farm cider by Ploughman from Adam's County, local apple-centric fare after 5 p.m. from Chef Scott Schroeder.

Oct. 27, 4 p.m.- 7 p.m., Hungry Pigeon, 743 S. 4th St., Philadelphia, hungrypigeon.com

Spanish Sidra Pouring & Whole Roasted Pig Party at Oloroso

Learn how to pour Spanish cider while chef Tod Wentz prepares his Signature Whole Roasted Pig. Also, enjoy Isastegi Sidra on draft until it runs out, Sidra & Sparkling Sidra bottles available, as well. Reservations are available at (267)324-3014.

Oct. 28, 4 p.m.- 7 p.m., Oloroso, 1121 Walnut St., Philadelphia, olorosophilly.com

Cider & Pie with Jaanihanso at Fishtown Social

Lili Shariati from Vine Street Imports will be pouring samples and talking about ciders. Guests will have the option to order a flight of all three Jaanihanso ciders paired with their choice of house-made pie (apple, pecan, or pumpkin) for $20.

Oct 29, 7 p.m.-11p.m., Fishtown Social, 1525 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, fishtownsocial.com

Shacksbury Happy Hour at American Sardine Bar

Enjoy cider of Shacksbury from Vergennes, Vt., during the happy hour and also pints of Shacksbury Arlo, bottle pours of Lost & Found and fresh Deer Snacks II. Chef Doreen DeMarco will be presenting a series of small cider-centric snacks while brand new artwork by Will Bryant will debut.

Oct.30, 4 p.m.- 8 p.m., American Sardine Bar, 1800 Federal St., Philadelphia, americansardinebar.com

Spooky Karaoke After-Party at Martha

Join in for a few pints more of delicious cider to end Philly Cider week (discounted cider cocktails after midnight) along with delicious hoagies. There will be vegan options available as well as tons of karaoke fun.

Oct. 31, 11 p.m.- 1:30 a.m., Martha, 2113 East York St., Philadelphia, marthakensington.com