10 fun things to do in Philly this weekend

Things to do in Philly: GOING OUT

Santacon

Philly's own Santacon is back this weekend, and everyone is invited to mingle with Kris Kringle. Some of the top spots in the city are celebrating the festive event with drink specials and holly jolly events. Your day starts at Tavern on Broad and from there you move on to other hotspots like Irish Pub, Tinsel, Tiki and much more. It's time to party with something a little stronger than milk and cookies.

Dec. 15, 2 p.m.- 8 p.m., Tavern on Broad, 200 S Broad St., Philadelphia, $10, tavernonbroad.com

PJ Whelihan's Ugly Sweater Party

Head on down in your ugliest and most festive sweater to this fun-filled holiday party. The event features live music from Goody Blue Shoes and plenty of drink specials at their Washington Township location. So set a reminder and tell your friends, this event should not be missed.

Dec. 14, 9:30 p.m.- 11:30 p.m., PJ Whelihans, 425 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd. Sewell, NJ, free entry, upcomingevents.com

Things to do in Philly: FOOD & DRINKS

The Bourse Presents: Merry Grinchmas

Join the newly opened Bourse Food Hall for the first-ever Merry Grinchmas. Guests can eat, drink, shop and meet the infamous Grinch in support of Morris Animal Refuge. Vendors will also be offering up indulgent holiday treats such as hot chocolate from Chocodiem, a Grinch-themed sundae from Scoop DeVille and a Frozen Grinch Negroni from Bluebird Distilling. Visitors can also enter to win the Bourse Basket chock full of goodies from different vendors and Bourse swag.

Dec. 15, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., The Bourse Food Hall, 111 S Independence Mall E, Philadelphia, theboursephilly.com

National Lager Day Brewery Walking Tour

Beer and brew lovers unite, it's National Lager Day and it's officially time to celebrate. The 2-mile walking tour includes history and visits to locations of the key breweries in the Northern Liberties neighborhood, interesting architecture of the area and stops at two important bars and one brewery in the neighborhood with samples at each location.

Dec. 16, 1 p.m.- 5p.m., Maas Building, 1325 North Randolph St., Philadelphia, $25, eventbrite.com

Things to do in Philly: FAMILY

A Dream Is A Wish: Holiday Princess Concert

All princesses and princes in the Philadelphia area are invited to this heartwarming show and encouraged to sing along to popular songs such as Frosty the Snowman, It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year, Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer and more. After the show, there will be plenty of photo opportunities with the cast and refreshments including holiday cookies and apple cider. Children are also encouraged to dress up in their favorite prince and princess attire. This show is one of the best holiday concerts in Philly for families.

Dec.16, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., Suzanne Roberts Theatre, 480 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, $35, philadelphiatheatrecompany.org

Family Cooking Class: The Perfect Omelet

Have you ever wanted to learn how to cook the absolute perfect omelet? Now you can with this family-friendly cooking class. Kids and adults will love the interactive course with plenty of live demonstrations (vegan-friendly options will be available as well.) After the class feast on your delicious creations and take what you've learned home to make your mornings a little brighter.

Dec.15, Free Library of Philadelphia 4th floor, 1901 Vine St., Philadelphia, $10, eventbrite.com

Things to do in Philly: ARTS & CULTURE

Feliz Navidad Fiesta

The Philadelphia Museum of Art is hosting a festive night full of music and cheer. The event will feature music of Jarana Beat, rooted originally from Mexico the Afro-Amerindian sounds will make anyone get up and dance. Feliz Navidad Fiesta will take place in Great Stair Hall.

Dec. 14, Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, philamuseum.org

Nosego Gallery Show

The local Philly artist is having his first show in the city in three years. New artwork and even a mural will be debuting from the un-afraid artist who's work is unrestrained, lush, surreal and explores resilience and rebellion. The exhibit will remain open until Feb. 9 after the opening gallery show and Yis ''Noségo'' Goodwin invites all Philadelphians to explore his artistic journey with him.

Dec. 14, 5:30 p.m.- 10 p.m., Paradigm Gallery, 746 S 4th St., Philadelphia, paradigmarts.org

Things to do in Philly: MUSIC

98 Degrees at Christmas

Fell the festive nostalgia while listening to beloved holiday tunes sung by the smooth-sounding 98 Degrees. The ultra boy band will be putting their spins on festive holiday classics in harmonious unison while making every early 2000's music fan swoon.

Dec. 15, 9 p.m.- 12 a.m., Borgata, 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, NJ, $69-$79, theborgata.com

Punk Rock Flea Market

It's time to shop till you drop at this punk-driven flea market at the Bok Building. All weekend long there will be 100 vendors offering up unique options like vinyl, death-inspired handmade jewelry, vintage clothing and much more.

Dec. 14- 16, times vary, Bok Building, 1901 S 9th St, Philadelphia, $3, phillyprfm.com