Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this weekend? We've got you covered. Go on a Dim Sum tasting tour, attend a Paris-themed tea and more, here are 10 fun things to do in Philly this weekend.

Things to do in Philly: GOING OUT

Brickwall Tavern Ugly Sweater Party

It's almost the jolly holiday and that means it's time to break out those ugly sweaters if you haven't already. Brickwall Tavern is hosting this event featuring hors-d'oeuvres, a full buffet of delicious dishes, live entertainment from a DJ, board games, darts, a prize for the best Ugly Sweater and more. If you don't have an ugly sweater, don't sweat it- Brickwall has their own available for purchase.

Dec. 22, 5 pm-8 pm, Brickwall Tavern, 1213 Sansom St., Philadelphia, $40, brickwalltavern.com

'Nightmare Before Christmas' Dance Party "The Nightmare Before Christmas" is a holiday classic whether its Halloween or Christmas, and with amazing music its no wonder the soundtrack to this film makes an entertaining dance party. Wassup Gina, DJ Baby Berlin and Mike Shaffer will be handling the spooky tunes to turn them into party anthems. Be sure to come in costume. Dec. 22, 10 pm-2 am, The Barbary, 951 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, $7-$10, barbarylive.com

Things to do in Philly: FAMILY

Classic Cartoon Jazz Party

If you're a fan of the classic cartoon "Charlie Brown", especially the holiday edition then you're in luck. The Philadelphia Museum of Art is featuring this fun and festive event showcasing songs from A Charlie Brown Christmas performed by the Cartoon Christmas Chorus under the direction of M’Balia Singley and world-class baritone Grant Youngblood.

Dec. 21, 5 pm - 8:45 pm, Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, free with admission, philamuseum.org

DIY Science: Holiday Crafting

The Franklin Institute is hosting this fun and educational event that provides the tools and techniques needed to create unique, treasured and handmade crafts. Make your own chromatography ornaments, re-crafting magnets and paper circuit holiday cards. Perfect for those last minute Christmas presents.

Dec. 22, 10 am-2 pm, The Franklin Institute, 222 N 20th St, Philadelphia, free with admission, fi.edu

Children's Tea in Paris at the Bercy

The Bercy, the new hotspot eatery in Ardmore is offering this special new tradition for families starting this weekend. The tasty tea will feature a selection of hot teas, finger sandwiches, house-made pastries and scones. There will also be a buffet of sweets, marshmallows and seasonal candies upon departure. The best part? Performers from the Pennsylvania Ballet will be performing scenes from The Nutcracker.

Dec. 22, 12 pm - 3 pm, The Bercy, 7 Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, $45, thebercy.com

Frankford Hall's Hall-idays

Santa himself will be at the popular German biergarten and food establishment this weekend just in time for Christmas. The event features free photos with Kris Kringle, goodie bags from Santa’s special helpers, complimentary hot cocoa loaded with mini marshmallows and performances by The Lara & Joe Show.

Dec. 21-23, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Frankford Hall, 1210 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, free, frankfordhall.com

Things to do in Philly: FOOD & DRINKS

DIY Cheeseboard

Have you ever wanted to master how to make your own beautiful and tasty looking cheeseboard? Now you can. Learn how to make your own delicious cheeseboard to impress your friends and become the ultimate host/hostess with this workshop at Weaver's Way Mercantile.

Dec.21, 7 p.m.- 9 p.m., Weaver's Way Mercantile, 542 Carpenter Ln., Philadelphia, $11, weaversway.coop

Chinatown and Dim Sum Tasting Tour

The colorful flavors and delicious dishes from Chinatown are the agenda during this tasty tour. If you love Dim Sum or perhaps want to learn more about it, you're in luck. This walking tour will take you to a Chinese herbal medicine shop, a Chinese place of worship, a Chinese bakery, an Asian grocery store, a fish market, a bookstore and ends with a dim sum lunch.

Dec. 23, 10 am-1 pm, Chinatown Friendship Gate, Arch Street and 10th, Philadelphia, $45, dumplingacademy.com

Things to do in Philly: SHOPPING

Procrastinator's Warehouse Sale

United By Blue in University City is hosting their first ever warehouse sale for a four-day span. This is the ultimate last-minute holiday shopping opportunity. There are insane deals including in-season apparel (up to 79% off), bags (up to 78% off) plenty of accessories and so much more. The sale will be going on until 3 pm on Christmas Eve.

Dec. 21-24, store hours, United By Blue, 3421 Walnut St, Philadelphia, unitedbyblue.com

Things to do in Philly: COMEDY

Cold as Hell

Philly Improv Theater is hosting this hilarious and festive holiday sketch show this weekend in the City of Brotherly Love just in time for Christmas. If the holidays are a stressful time for you or perhaps you aren't a fan of the jingles and mingles of the season, this show is absolutely perfect.

Dec. 22, 9 pm-10 pm, Philly Improv Theater, 2030 Sansom St., Philadelphia, $5-$12, phillyimprovtheater.com