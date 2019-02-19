Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this weekend? We've got you covered. Celebrate Mardi Gras Philly style, indulge on a traditional Italian dinner and more. Here are 10 fun things to do in Philly this weekend.

Things to do in Philly: FOOD & DRINKS

Kennett Winterfest

Although the weather might not be pleasant, Kennett is kicking off their outdoor beer fest with a bang. Guests can bundle up and enjoy delicious and refreshing brews from 60 unique craft breweries, indulge in tasty bites and enjoy live music from Afrobear. All proceeds from Winterfest will directly benefit Historic Kennett Square.

Feb. 23, 12:30 pm-4 pm, 600 S. Broad St., Kennett Square, $15-$60, kennettwinterfest.com

Welcome Winter Polenta Dinner

In traditional Italian culture, families gather around the dinner table to celebrate the first snowfall of winter by indulging on polenta with ragu served from a huge wooden board. The Cicala Family is opening up their home to keep the tradition going and invites Philadelphians to come out and enjoy mouthwatering dishes such as Bruschetta Misti, Escarole e Fagioli, Salumi & Formaggio, Zeppole and much more. The dinner is BYOB.

Feb. 23, 6:30 pm-9:30 pm, Cicala Family Residence, 1211 West Ritner St., Philadelphia, $75, eventbrite.com

Bloody Mary Jazz Brunch

The David Pearl and Friends Trio will set the mood with their smooth jazz tunes as guests indulge in delicious brunch dishes. Menu items include duck wings and waffles, jerk chicken and grits, sweet potato hash, a biscuit sandwich with scrambled eggs, crispy bacon, chipotle aioli and much more. To add to the already exciting brunch is a gourmet bloody mary bar flooded with unique and fun accouterments such as cornbread cubes, chicken sausages, bread and butter pickles and more.

Feb. 24, reservations available, Square 1682, 121 S 17th St., Philadelphia, square1682.com

Things to do in Philly: MUSIC

Adeline at MilkBoy

The French-Caribbean vixen and lead singer of Escort is coming to the city of Brotherly Love for an intimate performance at MilkBoy. Adeline has performed at Coachella, Montreal Jazz Fest and Afropunk while also recently appearing on "Good Day New York" and Viceland's "Performances". The songstress will be performing hits from her self-titled debut album which she wrote and played bass on.

Feb. 23, 7:30, MilkBoy, 1100 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, $10-$12, milkboyphilly.com

Things to do in Philly: GOING OUT

Party for the Market

Reading Terminal Market is hosting this unforgettable evening in celebration of the historic venue. Guests can indulge in delicious food and desserts from over 30 vendors, four open bars, live music and dancing, casino games, a cabaret and cocktail lounge, a silent auction and much more.

Feb. 23, 7:30 pm-11:30 pm, Reading Terminal Market, 51 North 12th St., Philadelphia, $95-$200, readingterminalmarket.org

Mummers Mardi Gras Festival

Celebrate with the Mummers and their impressive repertoire of string bands as they celebrate Mardi Gras Philly style. The event will feature live performances, food trucks, a photo booth, face painting, axe throwing, an inflatable kids zone, umbrella making, contests and much more.

Feb. 23, 1 pm-5 pm, 2300 Arena, 2300 S Swanson St, Philadelphia, $9-$24, 2300arena.com

Things to do in Philly: COMEDY

Seth Meyers

The "SNL" alum and late night host is hitting the stage at the Keswick Theatre for one night only. The Emmy Award winner will be performing his smash-hit stand-up during the evening full of laughs and excitement this weekend and all Philadelphians are invited to join in on the fun.

Feb. 22, 7 pm-11 pm, Keswick Theatre, 291 N Keswick Ave., Glenside, $39-$59, keswicktheatre.com

Things to do in Philly: FAMILY

Donut Making Class

Federal Donuts is hosting this tasty event at the Free Library of Philadelphia. Families with kiddos from ages 5 to 12 will love making their own donuts from scratch and learning which ingredients work and how the tasty treats are fried. Guests act as the pastry chef for the day, from the dough to the sprinkles to the glaze- every part is delicious and completely homemade.

Feb. 23, 2 pm-4 pm, Free Library of Philadelphia Culinary Literacy Center, 1901 Vine St., Philadelphia, $12, freelibrary.org

Family Day at Barcade

Bring the whole family to Barcade this weekend for their fun-filled family day. Enjoy a day filled with classic arcade games, bonding time and plenty of beer (for the parents of course). There will also be a special kids menu during their family day and many more surprises in store.

Feb. 24, 12 pm-5 pm, Barcade, 1114 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, barcadephiladelphia.com

Things to do in Philly: SHOPPING

Philly Flea Market

This weekend head to Philly's largest vintage and antique flea market to find some hidden treasures and unique items. The flea market will feature over 75 vendors showcasing antiques, collectibles, vintage jewelry and clothing, furniture, artwork and much more. There is plenty of space for parking, a food court and admission is free.

Feb. 23, 8 am-4 pm, Sheet Metal Workers Union Auditorium, 1301 S. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, philafleamarkets.org