Top Chefs cast their vote on what is the best cheesesteak in Philly

Ever wonder where the best Cheesesteak in Philadelphia is being served? The City of Brotherly Love is known for these delicious sandwiches but there has always been a hot debate over who actually has the best one. Well, take a hint from some of the top chefs in Philly. They shared what place makes the best cheesesteak in Philly and why it's their favorite.

What is the best cheesesteak in Philly?

Chef Dawid Piescik of Cinder Copper & Lace cindercl.com

"Joe's Steaks. They use quality bread and the steak is always juicy and tender. It is one of my all-time favorites in the city. My second favorite in the city is Cleaver's in Center City they have monster steaks. They box it up and it keeps the sandwich from being super messy when you are on the run."

Joe's Steaks & Soda Shop 1 W Girard Ave, Philadelphia, 6030 Torresdale Ave, Philadelphia, joessteaks.com

Cleavers 108 S 18th St, Philadelphia, cleaversphilly.com

Executive Chef Jennifer Grosskruger of Ocean Prime ocean-prime.com

Takes hers chopped and says Dalsssandros is the best, “hands down.”

Dalsssandros, 600 Wendover St, Philadelphia, dalessandros.com

Executive Chef Justin Swain of REX 1516 rex1516.com

"I’m very opinionated about this topic, haha. I live in East Falls and I think Delassandros is the best in the city BUT only when they are super busy because that’s when everything is made to order. If they aren’t busy (or if I want fries with my cheesesteak) I go across the street to Chubby’s which has an almost equally good cheesesteak that gets made on the spot no matter how busy they are. If I’m downtown I either go to Lous Steaks (a cart between market and jfk on 16th) or Ishkabibbles. Lou’s steaks is my secret spot for sure!”

Chubby's 5826 Henry Ave, Philadelphia, chubbyssteaks.com

Chef Bobby Saritsoglou of Stina (opening soon)

What is the best cheesesteak in Philly? "I love Oregon Steaks as it is open 24 hours, which is ideal for industry folks after a super long day in the food business. It is the real deal with real steak and closest to the original cheesesteak. I love having it with sharp provolone and long hots." Second choice: Tony Lukes. "It is open until midnight and perfect for industry folks after a super long day in the kitchen.I have visited their commissary and saw first-hand all the hard work that goes into slicing their own ribeye. All their toppings are also cooked fresh at the facility."

Oregon Steaks, 2654 S 10th St, Philadelphia, oregonsteaks.business.site

Executive Chef Mackenson Horebe of Square 1682 square1682.com

"Whenever I want a solid Philly cheesesteak, I go to Ishkabibbles 2 on south street. I like my cheesesteaks with American cheese, salt,pepper, ketchup, mayo and fried onions.”

Ishkabibbles 2, 517 South St, Philadelphia, philacheesesteak.com

Celebrity Chef Nicholas Elmi of Royal Boucherie royalboucherie.com

"Johns Roast Pork in south Philly for his favorite cheesesteak. Even though I’ve only had a half dozen my entire life. I’m definitely more or a roast pork fan.”

Johns Roast Pork, 14 Snyder Ave, Philadelphia, johnsroastpork.com

Executive Chef Michael Sultan of 33rd Street Hospitality and Revolution Taco therevolutiontaco.com

"Steve's Prince of Steaks. First and foremost, I like it there because the quality of the steak is bar none. Secondly, I like it there because its nostalgic for me. I grew up with the owner's daughter and it was a regular late night hang out spot for us in high school.I like the steak because the quality of ribeye is top notch for a cheesesteak. It is not covered in fat It is not gristly. Most importantly for me it is not chopped to smithereens. It gives me something to sink my teeth into. If I’m going to pick another cheesesteak that I love It would have to be the Chicken Cheesesteak at Ishkabibble’s."

Steve's Prince of Steaks, 41 S 16th St, Philadelphia, stevesprinceofsteaks.com

Executive Chef Robert Surdam of Red Owl Tavern redowltavern.com

What is the best cheesesteak in Philly? Jim’s Steaks because “They offer a little more variety than the others. Some days you may feel like wiz some days you feel like provolone.”

Jim's Steaks 400 South St., Philadelphia, jimssouthstreet.com

Executive Chef Chris Beyer of MilkBoy milkboyphilly.com

Jim’s Steaks because "the cheesesteak is more than the pillowy Liscios rolls, daily shaved beef, golden caramel onions, and gooey whiz. It’s tradition. It’s standing in line next to that black and white tile, breathing in that heavenly aroma wafting from the sizzling flattop, anxiously waiting in anticipation of satisfying the growing demands of your tastebuds. The experience is a Philly rite of passage for locals and visitors alike.”

Executive Chef Greg Vernick of Vernick Fish, Vernick Coffee Bar (opening soon) vernickphilly.com

Executive Chef Greg Vernick chose Dalessandro's Steaks and Hoagies as the best in the city.