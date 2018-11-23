Christmas is a very special time of the year, families and communities come together to celebrate the festive season and embrace the magic of the holidays. One of the most notable activities during this joyous period is the lighting of the symbolic Christmas tree. Here are all of the tree lighting ceremonies in Philadelphia this holiday season.

Rittenhouse Square Holiday Park Tree Lighting

Rittenhouse Square is one of the most beautiful parks in the whole city, with all of the festive decorations the view is almost unbeatable. There are over 5,000 holiday lights and a massive live Christmas tree to make the area look like a holiday wonderland. The tree lighting ceremony is a truly special event.

Nov. 27, 5 p.m., Rittenhouse Square, 210 W. Rittenhouse Sq., friendsofrittenhouse.org

Betsy Ross House Tree Lighting

The courtyard by the historic home will be electrified with festive happenings such as seasonal treats, musical performances, holiday events and more. The tree, designed by Petit Jardin en Ville’s expert floral designers will be lit on Nov. 29. One of the best tree lighting ceremonies in Philadelphia.

Nov.29, 5 p.m.- 8 p.m., Betsy Ross House, 239 Arch St., oldcitydistrict.org

The Met Plaza at City Hall Holiday Tree Lighting

This ceremony takes place at the heart of the city, and Mayor Jim Kenny and the Office of the City Representatives will accompany all Philadelphians at this notable event. The ceremony will be full of live entertainment, festive activities and more.

Nov. 28, 5:30 p.m., City Hall,1400 John F. Kennedy Blvd., phillyholidayfestival.com

Manayunk Tree Lighting Ceremony

Before the main event guests can spend Small Business Saturday shopping at over 50 local spots in Manayunk and then snap a picture with Santa himself on Main Street. The lighting ceremony takes place at 5:30 p.m. at Canal View Park.

Nov. 24, 5;30 p.m., Canal View Park, 4416 Main St., manayunk.com

East Passyunk Tree Lighting

This star-studded tree lighting ceremony will feature musical entertainment from the student musicians at Andrew Jackson School and carolers from the Alphabet Academy. CBS meteorologist Lauren Casey will be at the event as well before Santa appears to light the tree. Visit the storefronts along East Passyunk Ave to keep the special event going after the lighting.

Nov. 29, 5 p.m.- 7 p.m., S. 11th Street & E Passyunk Ave., facebook.com

South Street Headhouse District Tree Lighting

The annual Winter Wonderland event is better than ever this year. The man of the hour, Santa, arrives via firetruck and is accompanied by Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman (who will also be available for photo ops). There will also be gift shopping, music, holiday treats and a Hannukah celebration as well. One of the most special tree lighting ceremonies in Philadelphia.

Dec.2, 4 p.m.- 6 p.m., Head House Square, 200 Lombard St., southstreet.com