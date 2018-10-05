Where to go to watch and celebrate the Flyers home opener in Philly
All the places to go to celebrate the first home game of the season.
By Molly Given
Published : October 05, 2018 Updated : October 05, 2018
The Philadelphia Flyers opened their season in Las Vegas on Thursday, but the home opener is set to happen this Tuesday, October, 9. If you don't have tickets to the game or want a fun and delicious way to celebrate the Flyers home opener we have some great options for you. Here are all the best places in Philly to go to celebrate the Flyers home opener.
Gettin' Gritty Wit It at Joe's Steaks & Soda Shop
Pick up this delicious cheesesteak topped with prime steak meat, whiz, French fries and Cheetos in honor of the Flyers home opener. This sandwich has a bold and fiery appearance, just like our new friend. This cheesesteak will be available for every Flyer's game (home or away).
Starting Oct. 9, Joe's Steaks & Soda Shop, 1 W Girard Ave., Philadelphia, 6030 Torresdale Ave., Philadelphia, $9.25, joessteaks.com
Cavanaugh's Rittenhouse
With 20 TVs and score specials during nearly every home game, this sports bar is the perfect spot to settle in and watch the orange and black. If you're not in Rittenhouse you are also in luck, there are a few there are a few other locations located around the city.
1823 Sansom St., Philadelphia, cavsrittenhouse.com
Tavern on Broad
The perfect place to chill out and watch any sports game including the Flyers. It may be on a busy street, but you feel like you're off the beaten path while here.
200 S Broad St., Philadelphia, tavernonbroad.com
Irish Pub
A staple in Philadelphia, with two massive locations you could say the pub is the ultimate sports bar. The 20th street location has three bars in the building open on select days and numerous TVs to watch the game on.
2007 Walnut St., Philadelphia, 1123 Walnut St, Philadelphia, irishpubphilly.com
Sweet Box
If you have a sweet tooth on game day be sure to stop by Sweet Box for a Gritty themed cupcake. You will not be disappointed.
339 S 13th St., Philadelphia, shopsweetbox.com
Field House
With more than 50 televisions you can imagine the intensity this bar has to offer when watching any Philly games especially the Flyers.
1150 Filbert St., Philadelphia, fieldhousephilly.com
Buffalo Billiards
The perfect spot to watch Philly's NHL team with 17 high-definition TVs, eight Brunswick Gold Crown pool tables, four shuffleboard tables, Skee-Ball, foosball, video games and five dart boards.
118 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, buffalobilliards.com
New Wave
Located in Queens Village, New Wave offers a tremendous sports-bar atmosphere with amazing specials throughout the week including Tequila Tuesdays and Wine Wednesdays.
784 S 3rd St., Philadelphia, newwavecafe.com
D’Emilio’s
D'Emilio's Old World Ice Treats debuted their delicious Gritty Italian Ice concoction for all Philadelphians to enjoy.
1234 S Philip St., Philadelphia, demilios-old-world-ice-treats.business.site
City Tap House
If you are a beer lover and a Philly sports fan look no further, with 60 drafts and two locations, it is a perfect spot to be at to watch the Flyers dominate.
3925 Walnut St., Philadelphia, 2 Logan Square, Philadelphia citytap.com