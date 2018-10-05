The first home game of the season is this Tuesday, October 9 Photo: Getty

The Philadelphia Flyers opened their season in Las Vegas on Thursday, but the home opener is set to happen this Tuesday, October, 9. If you don't have tickets to the game or want a fun and delicious way to celebrate the Flyers home opener we have some great options for you. Here are all the best places in Philly to go to celebrate the Flyers home opener.

Where to go to watch and celebrate the Flyers home opener in Philly

Gettin' Gritty Wit It at Joe's Steaks & Soda Shop

Pick up this delicious cheesesteak topped with prime steak meat, whiz, French fries and Cheetos in honor of the Flyers home opener. This sandwich has a bold and fiery appearance, just like our new friend. This cheesesteak will be available for every Flyer's game (home or away).

Starting Oct. 9, Joe's Steaks & Soda Shop, 1 W Girard Ave., Philadelphia, 6030 Torresdale Ave., Philadelphia, $9.25, joessteaks.com

Cavanaugh's Rittenhouse

With 20 TVs and score specials during nearly every home game, this sports bar is the perfect spot to settle in and watch the orange and black. If you're not in Rittenhouse you are also in luck, there are a few there are a few other locations located around the city.

1823 Sansom St., Philadelphia, cavsrittenhouse.com

Tavern on Broad

The perfect place to chill out and watch any sports game including the Flyers. It may be on a busy street, but you feel like you're off the beaten path while here.

200 S Broad St., Philadelphia, tavernonbroad.com

Irish Pub

A staple in Philadelphia, with two massive locations you could say the pub is the ultimate sports bar. The 20th street location has three bars in the building open on select days and numerous TVs to watch the game on.

2007 Walnut St., Philadelphia, 1123 Walnut St, Philadelphia, irishpubphilly.com

Sweet Box

If you have a sweet tooth on game day be sure to stop by Sweet Box for a Gritty themed cupcake. You will not be disappointed.

339 S 13th St., Philadelphia, shopsweetbox.com

Field House

With more than 50 televisions you can imagine the intensity this bar has to offer when watching any Philly games especially the Flyers.

1150 Filbert St., Philadelphia, fieldhousephilly.com

Buffalo Billiards

The perfect spot to watch Philly's NHL team with 17 high-definition TVs, eight Brunswick Gold Crown pool tables, four shuffleboard tables, Skee-Ball, foosball, video games and five dart boards.

118 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, buffalobilliards.com

New Wave

Located in Queens Village, New Wave offers a tremendous sports-bar atmosphere with amazing specials throughout the week including Tequila Tuesdays and Wine Wednesdays.

784 S 3rd St., Philadelphia, newwavecafe.com

D’Emilio’s

D'Emilio's Old World Ice Treats debuted their delicious Gritty Italian Ice concoction for all Philadelphians to enjoy.

1234 S Philip St., Philadelphia, demilios-old-world-ice-treats.business.site

City Tap House

If you are a beer lover and a Philly sports fan look no further, with 60 drafts and two locations, it is a perfect spot to be at to watch the Flyers dominate.

3925 Walnut St., Philadelphia, 2 Logan Square, Philadelphia citytap.com