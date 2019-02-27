It's almost time for the bead-filled, feather frilled colorful holiday that is Mardi Gras, and if you can't make it down to NOLA this year that's no problem. Even though Philadelphia is over a thousand miles away from New Orleans, the city is still turning up for Mardi Gras Philly style. Some top spots are offering incredible food and drink deals, parties and more to celebrate the carnival celebration. Here is where to celebrate Mardi Gras in Philadelphia.

Where to celebrate Mardi Gras in Philadelphia

Rex 1516

This Southern comfort cuisine eatery is kicking their already indulgent menu up a notch by adding some tasty NOLA libations in honor of the holiday. Rex 1516 will be serving up Falernum Hurricanes (aged rum, white rum and the popular Tiki syrup liquor falernum) for $8, and a King Cake Burger (beef patty with cheddar, bacon, lettuce and housemade pickles on a king’s cake roll) with a pint of Newbold and shot of Jim Beam’s Devil’s Cut for $17.

1516 South St., rex1516.com

Red Owl Tavern

This Old city hotspot is celebrating Fat Tuesday with an assortment of fun and colorful drink specials. Philadelphians can sip on a King Cake Milk Punch (a smooth drink with brown butter washed bourbon, vanilla dem and nutmeg), a Cafe NOLA (a creamy coffee, praline syrup and cognac mix) and a Sazerac (rye whiskey, absinthe, sugar and Peychaud’s bitters) for only $10.

433 Chestnut St., redowltavern.com

Square 1682

Square 1682 is kicking off their Mardi gras celebration with a special carnival drink- the Sazerac. But this Center City eatery is taking the drink up another level by garnishing it with a fluffy fried beignet, a quintessential Mardi Gras and New Orleans sweet treat that tops off the drink with a dusting of powdered sugar.

121 S 17th St., square1682.com

Chris' Jazz Cafe

Chris' Jazz Cafe is hosting an all-day celebration in honor of the colorful holiday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Guests who head to the Jazz Cafe on March 5 can indulge in a special Fat Tuesday menu, including free buckets of crawfish for the first 25 guests who order them, crawdad potpie, smoked crawfish cheesecake, a crawfish cheesesteak, crawfish mac & cheese, boiled buckets o’ crawdads, gumbo and jambalaya. There will also be plenty of cocktails to indulge in made with delicious aged rums from event sponsor Rhum Clement. The best part? Guests can be in a parade at 6:15 p.m. and strut around Broad and Chestnut with members of The Hoppin’ John Orchestra, who will then perform in Chris' Jazz Cafe at 7 pm. A great spot to celebrate Mardi Gras in Philadelphia.

1421 Sansom St., chrisjazzcafe.com

Assembly Rooftop Lounge

What better way to celebrate Mardi Gras than by sipping on some refreshing cocktails on a beautiful rooftop overlooking the city? Assembly Rooftop Lounge is diving into the colorful holiday by offering frozen Hurricanes. The NOLA French Quarter-inspired drink made with dark rum and a tropical combination of fruit juices can be enjoyed for just $14. A fantastic place to celebrate Mardi Gras in Philadelphia.

1840 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., assemblyrooftop.com

The Bourse

The upscale food hall is celebrating Fat Tuesday all day long with incredible food and drink specials, live jazz music, burlesque, a costume contest and more. Select food vendors will be serving up traditional Cajun-inspired treats including mini King Cakes From Barry’s Buns, Sazeracs courtesy of Bluebird Distilling, spicy fried shrimp from Ka'Moon and more starting at 7 a.m. Then at 7 p.m. Drew Nugent & The Midnight Society, a local jazz ensemble, will parade through the food hall with intermittent performances from Envoute, a Philadelphia-based burlesque troupe. Guests are encouraged to come in their most festive Mardi Gras attire for a contest, the winner will receive a $100 gift card to TAPS Fill Station.

111 S Independence Mall E., theboursephilly.com

Urban Farmer

Urban Farmer is celebrating Mardi Gras by bringing a quintessential NOLA dish to their menu; Philadelphians can indulge in their shrimp and grits for just $18. The traditional breakfast dish consists of a poached egg with fried shrimp, tasso ham over cheesy and creamy grits. The delightful dish will be available all day on March 5.

1850 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, urbanfarmerphiladelphia.com