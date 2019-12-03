Trader Joe’s pull numerous items due to Listeria concerns - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Salads, ready-to-eat sushi and more items are being recalled because they might contain Listeria monocytogenes.

The chain shared a statement on Tuesday, which read that, “In relation to the Fuji Foods Recall, we have been alerted by our supplier that the following refrigerated products – sold only in our AL, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, NC, NE, NH, NJ, NY, OH, PA, RI, SC, TN, VA, VT & WI stores – may have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.”

It was reported by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that Fuji Food Products Inc. announced its voluntary recall last Wednesday. Outlets said that the issues were initially discovered in Brockton, Massachusetts, during a routine inspection performed by the FDA.

Fuji Food Products CEO Farrell Hirsch said in a statement that, “As responsible processors of safe, fresh food for nearly 30 years, we are addressing this problem vigorously and we apologize to those who are affected by it.”

Hirsch added, “We will restart operation only after we have eliminated the cause, and the FDA certifies that our facility is once again free of possible contamination.”

As of December 3, no illnesses have been reported, and all affected products have been pulled from the shelves. Below are the dishes and skew numbers of items possibly impacting by listeria:

California rolls: 34899

Classic California Rolls with Brown Rice and Avocado: 90982

Spicy California Rolls: 34896

Tempura Shrimp Crunch Rolls: 51328

Tofu Spring Rolls: 92151

Shrimp Spring Rolls: 90879

Smoked Salmon Philly Roll: 60377

Smoked Salmon Poke Bowl: 60375

Banh Mi Inspired Noodle Bowl: 61471

Queso Fundido Spicy Cheese Dip: 64657

If you purchased any of these items with these specific codes, please do not eat them. Trader Joe’s wants you to return the product for a full refund or throw out the item.

For questions, comments, or concerns, Trader Joe’s encourages you to call their Customer Relations number 626- 599-3817. The phone number can be reached Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pacific time. You can also fill out an online form at traderjoes.com.

For more information on the recall, go to fda.gov.