U.S. money market assets increased in latest week -iMoneyNet - Metro US

(This Jan. 8 story corrects increase to $8.16 bln from $169.17 in money market fund assets after iMoneyNet sent corrected data; corrects increase in taxable money market fund assets to $4.62 bln)

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. money market fund assets increased by $8.16 billion to $3.591 trillion in the week ended Jan 7, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets increased by $4.62 billion to $3.450 trillion, while tax-free assets increased by $3.55 billion to $140.67 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds was unchanged at 1.28 percent; the Taxable WAM shortened by one day to 36 days. The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds slipped to 0.94 percent from 1.07 percent last week. The Tax-Free WAM shortened by one day to 33 days.

