Update Will Davante Adams play active inactive start or sit? - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Fantasy owners are desperate for Packers WR Davante Adams to return and they will most likely get their wish on Sunday when Green Bay takes on the Chargers in Los Angeles at 4:25 Eastern.

Adams has been dealing with a turf toe injury, but according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport the Packers are preparing to face the Chargers with Adams in the lineup.

Legal online sportsbooks in the United States are giving away millions in free money to get sports bettors away from off-shore sites. Right now you can get up to $500 in free cash simply by going to FanDuel.com/Metro.

Bet Now

“The Packers head into Sunday with optimism that star WR Davante Adams (toe) can return to the field, sources say. They’ll likely put him through a workout to test it, but they are planning as if Adams will be back for the first time since Sept. 26.”

The Packers have a bye week in two weeks, so there was a train of thought that Green Bay would try to survive the next two games without him but now it looks like Adams will be good to go.

Making it tricky for fantasy owners as to whether or not Adams will be active or inactive is that the game is in the 4 o’clock window.