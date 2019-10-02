When is 'Fargo' season 4 coming out? Here’s what its writer and director told us - Metro US

As the winner of two Emmys, three Golden Globe and countless other nominations, Fargo has proven itself to be one of the most popular television shows of recent memory.

That’s exactly why its fourth season, which is set in 1950s Kansas City and stars Chris Rock, is so eagerly anticipated. Towards the end of September I had the chance to sit down and talk to Noah Hawley, the creator and showrunner on all four seasons of Fargo, about his directorial debut Lucy In The Sky.

Right at the end of our conversation I asked Hawley, “When is Fargo season 4 coming out?” Hawley responded, “It will be in the spring,” before then adding, “We start shooting in two weeks.” It had previously been announced that production on Fargo season 4 will take place in Chicago, Illinois.

We also know that Fargo season 4 will see Rock playing the head of a crime family made up of African Americans the have fled the Jim Crow South. Rock’s gangster soon becomes embroiled in a violent relationship with the Kansas City mafia.

As well as Rock, the massive ensemble for the fourth season of Fargo is rounded out by Timothy Olyphant, Uzo Abuda, Jeremie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Jason Schwartzman, Jack Huston, Jessie Buckley, Salvatore Esposito, Andrew Bird and Amber Midthunder.

Hawley didn’t go into too much detail about what makes this outing different to the previous seasons of Fargo, but did note, “It is very different. It is huge. It is twice the size of any other season we have done.”

I was also interested to learn more about the involvement of executive producers Joel and Ethan Coen, who wrote, produced and directed the Oscar winning 1996 crime comedy that the show takes its name from and is, at this point, very, very loosely based on. “They’re not that involved,” explained Hawley. “But they’re nice. They tolerate me.”

We’ll get to see how Hawley tips his hat to the Coen Brothers’ incredible oeuvre when Fargo season 4 is finally released in the spring of 2020.

