The Atlanta Falcons are, by all estimates, the underdogs in Super Bowl LI. But one dedicated fan is betting big bucks on his team's victory.

An unidentified man put a $1.1 million bet against the Patriots, who will square off against the Falcons later tonight at Houston's NRG Stadium. If New England loses by one or two points — which, according to predictions, is unlikely — this brave bettor will win an additional cool million.

According to betting site Bovada, there are plenty of other bets (and prop bets) that have been placed today. As of Sunday afternoon, Atlanta's Eric Weems and Levine Toilolo are current favorites for Most Valuable Player. And gamblers are betting their money that the MVP's first mention after being presented with a trophy will be President Donald Trump.

