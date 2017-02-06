ADVERTISEMENT
Monday, February 06, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Today 5:07 pm

'Conflicted' Patriots fans donate to civil liberties group as protest against Trump

Fans pledged thousands of dollars to the ACLU and Planned Parenthood to offset Trump's stated admiration for the team.

Boston celebrated after the New England Patriots cinched Super Bowl LI.

Boston celebrated after the New England Patriots cinched Super Bowl LI.

Derek Kouyoumjian / Metro

Photo:

For some New England Patriots fans, rooting for their favorite team this season has come with some complications.

Just because they believe Tom Brady is the G.O.A.T. — and he showed it in Sunday's Super Bowl victory — doesn’t necessarily mean those same fans approve of his friendship with President Donald Trump. It also doesn't mean they want to be associated with other Patriots supporters whose political views they do not share.

So to ensure their cheers came with a clear conscious, Pats fans donated thousands of dollars to service organizations like the ACLU, Planned Parenthood and the Center for American Islamic Relations for every touchdown or individual point the Patriots scored.

So far, fans have contributed more than $20,000 to good causes.

RELATED: Patriots fans celebrate in streets of Boston ater historic Super Bowl win

Emma Sandoe, a doctoral student at Harvard, is one of those ambivalent fans.

Ahead of Super Bowl LI, she and her friend Josh Gondelman, a Bay State-born comedian and writer for the HBO comedy, "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver," had an idea.

“He and I were talking about how we have so many conflicted feelings about the game, because of the political polarization happening with the Pats,” Sandoe said. “Then we agreed we should do something and he was thinking about donating. We came up with the hashtag … and just started tweeting about it.”

Using #AGoodGame, Sandoe and Gondelman spread the word. It quickly gained momentum, with popular accounts, like Timothy Simons, who plays Jonah Ryan on "Veep," sharing their pledges.

“When [tweets] started coming in, it felt great because we thought, 'Oh, these are our friends who think this is great idea and are generous,'” Sandoe said. “Then all sorts of strangers started doing it, snowballing into something that really felt like a community and like everyone was getting involved.”

Sandoe has since been trying to add up the impact. She and Gondelman asked those who participated to send them screenshots of their donations.

RELATED: The anatomy of the Patriots' epic Super Bowl LI comeback win

The tally reached more than $20,000 after just an hour of counting up receipts, she said.

“But I barely scratched the surface,” Sandoe said. She’s in the midst of making a spreadsheet with all the info.

Pats fans pledged to help a variety of organizations, including the ACLU, both its national office and  Massachusetts chapter, The Center for American Islamic Relations, Planned Parenthood, the Southern Poverty Law Center and their local domestic violence shelters.

It wasn’t all about money; fans pledged to volunteer their time or make calls to their representatives, as well.

Before kickoff, Trump picked the Patriots to win — a move that sparked reservations for some fans and fears that he “jinxed” their team for others. Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett has already said that he won't visit the White House to celebrate his team's win with Trump. 

Brady isn't the only Patriots friend of the president. Patriots owner Robert Kraft said he received weekly calls from Trump in the wake of his wife's death in 2011.

Trump watched the Super Bowl from the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, but reportedly bowed out early when the Pats were still behind. The team's epic rally began in the fourth quarter.

“Hopefully it's an apt metaphor for our country that even though President Trump left his own Super Bowl party in the third quarter, hundreds of people stuck with their team and their principles for what turned out to be both #AGoodGame and a legitimately good game,” Gondelman said in an emailed statement.

RELATED: Celebrate victory at the Super Bowl champ Patriots parade Tuesday

In the midsts of the game, Richard Spencer, president of the white nationalist group, National Policy Institute, and a Boston native, tweeted that he was rooting for the Pats because they are "consistently NFL's whitest team." Spencer recently gained attention after he was punched in the face during an interview on Inuguration Day.

While Spencer's support spurred some to distance themselves from the Patriots, it inspired others to donate more. When asked if she hopes this campaign changes the country's (negative) perception of Pats fans, Sandoe had to laugh a little. 

"I certainly hope that more people realize that Boston is a very diverse place," she said.  

More about Donald Trump

The French toast at Kiwiana, part of the brunch receipt that took over the internet on Monday.

Immigrant-run Brooklyn restaurant has a message for Trump

A Brooklyn restaurant is getting national attention for proudly proclaiming it’s run by immigrants. Former “Top Chef” competitor (and New Zealand immigrant) Mark Simmons runs the kitchen at Kiwiana in Park Slope, serving the cuisine of his homeland using seasonal ingredients. On Sunday, NBC News reporter Mary Emily O’Hara tweeted the receipt from her brunch there with a note at the bottom: "Immigrants make America great (they also cooked your food and served you today)."
Indiegogo campaign launches to house Muslim refugees in Trump Tower'America First' YouTube videos: Which country deserves to be second to Trump's America?Senate Democrats speak for 24 hours against Betsy DeVos: Live Stream
Bill Belichick and Tom Brady have made a pact with Robert Kraft.

Danny Picard: Expect Tom Brady and Bill Belichick to retire at the same time

If pacts are being created inside Gillette Stadium, I find it hard to believe that Tom Brady is not involved. Reports coming out of Houston the morning of Super Bowl LI confirmed my belief. Several hours before kickoff on Sunday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport cited sources that said the Patriots believe Brady will play three-to-five more years, and that the team will look to extend him next offseason. Brady turns 40 in August. He’s signed through the 2019 season, thanks to a two-year extension he...
Common

Common on balancing the fun 'John Wick' with the serious '13th'

On his albums, Common is compassionate, thoughtful, gentle. In “John Wick: Chapter 2” he’s a brutal, fearsome killer. The rapper-actor contains multitudes; just witness his two knock-down, drag-out fight scenes he was with Keanu Reeves. The latter returns as the super-assassin reluctantly lured out of retirement. This time, John Wick is pursued by most of NYC’s killers-for-hire, including Common’s hitman/bodyguard. But it wasn’t all pain making the sequel; Common got to go to Italy, learn a...
Tom Brady cemented his legacy as the greatest QB of all-time Sunday night.

Dyer: This Brady Super Bowl win is one the haters can't deflate

Now, Tom Brady belongs to the legends, the undisputed greatest of all-time following a Super Bowl win that was and is the embodiment of everything he represents. Simply, Brady is the best quarterback in the history of the NFL. He will always be tainted by Deflategate and the extent of his involvement – if any – something that likely will never be known. But on Sunday with the footballs properly inflated, with no hot air for his detractors to spew at him, Brady went out and won yet another Super...
The Giants should look at a third receiver like Kenny Britt in free agency.

Expect Giants to be active in free agency

A return to the playoffs was a nice thing for the 2016 New York Giants, who had a solid 11-5 record and ended a four-season drought without the postseason. But with a shrinking window, this veteran team needs to make some significant upgrades if they want to make the Super Bowl. Frankly, this team is far from elite. With quarterback Eli Manning very much towards the end of a career that will likely take him to Canton, the Giants have a season or two - maybe three - with their Pro Bowl...
John Wick

'John Wick: Chapter 2' is bigger, badder and maybe even better

‘John Wick: Chapter 2’ Director: Chad Stahelski Stars: Keanu Reeves, Riccardo Scamarcio Rating: R 4 (out of 5) Globes The finest parts of 2014’s super-hitman-gone-rogue romp “John Wick” were, of course, the action scenes. The second finest parts were the glimpses into an absurd assassins’ underworld — a secret society with its own Tribeca hotel, its own high-end restaurant, even its own currency. “John Wick: Chapter 2” is predictably bigger and badder, but it doesn’t only amp up the fights and...
How Madewell created the everyday bra of your dreams10Photos

How Madewell created the everyday bra of your dreams

Madewell, who prides itself on creating the always-so-perfect staples for your capsule wardrobe, has branched into intimates, launching online and in stores Feb. 7. The simplistic but comfort-focused bralettes and undies are your trusty answer to that first layer of the day.  The collection features soft-to-the-touch natural fabrics — pillowy brushed cotton and lighter-than-air lace and mesh — and classic, comfortable cuts that are both modest and modern. The 42-piece line is designed to be...
Eight unexpected collaborations that will rock this year's Grammy Awards

Eight unexpected collaborations that will rock this year's Grammy Awards

Between Brexit, Donald Trump, and Lochtegate, you could definitely say that 2016 was the year when things got weird — and music was no exception. This year’s Grammy nominations include tons of crossover collaborations between some of the unlikeliest artists in the music industry. For the days when you feel like exploring some genre-bending songs, here are some of the most unexpected (and for the most part, exhilarating) music pairings to come out of last year. 
Seth Rollins is on the shelf. At least that's what WWE wants us to believe.

WWE Talk: Is the Seth Rollins injury a total work?

After the greatest Super Bowl comeback of all time at the hands of my New England Patriots, we are knee deep in the road to WrestleMania. Knee deep in a road? Does that metaphor make any sense? Does life make sense? What is life? Philosophy aside, all wrestling mark eyes seem to be on the well-being of a certain architect. An architect who was very recently rebuilt in rehab fell victim to a karmic return of the injuries he doled out to the likes of Sting and Finn Balor. Yes, Seth Rollins...

Most Commented

ADVERTISEMENT

New York

The French toast at Kiwiana, part of the brunch receipt that took over the internet on Monday.

Immigrant-run Brooklyn restaurant has a message for Trump

Today 6:12 pm A Brooklyn restaurant is getting national attention for proudly proclaiming it’s run by immigrants. Former “Top Chef” competitor (and New Zealand immigrant) Mark Simmons runs the kitchen at Kiwiana in Park Slope, serving the cuisine of his homeland using seasonal ingredients. On Sunday, NBC News reporter Mary Emily O’Hara tweeted the receipt from her brunch there with a note at the bottom: "Immigrants make America great (they also cooked your food and served you today)."

Philadelphia

Mayor Jim Kenney at CORA Services Early Years at LaSalle University on Monday, April 18, 2016.

Philly has 500 pre-K seats available

Today 6:09 pm Philly's long-awaited universal "PHLpreK" program kicked off last month, but still hasn't filled all of the 2,000 seats at early education centers available to low-income youngsters. In the first three years that universal pre-k goes into effect, funded in part by the new tax on sweetened drinks, it will also be studied, thanks to a new $1.8 million grant from the William Penn Foundation, announced on Monday. The National Institute for Early Education Research (NIEER) will be studying pre-K to...

Boston

Bill Belichick and Tom Brady have made a pact with Robert Kraft.

Danny Picard: Expect Tom Brady and Bill Belichick to retire at the same time

Today 5:53 pm If pacts are being created inside Gillette Stadium, I find it hard to believe that Tom Brady is not involved. Reports coming out of Houston the morning of Super Bowl LI confirmed my belief. Several hours before kickoff on Sunday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport cited sources that said the Patriots believe Brady will play three-to-five more years, and that the team will look to extend him next offseason. Brady turns 40 in August. He’s signed through the 2019 season, thanks to a two-year extension he...
ADVERTISEMENT
MOST READMOST RECENT
ADVERTISEMENT

read today's paper

ADVERTISEMENT
Events by Metro
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Entertainment News
Top Lifestyle News