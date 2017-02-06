For some New England Patriots fans, rooting for their favorite team this season has come with some complications. Just because they believe Tom Brady is the G.O.A.T. — and he showed it in Sunday's Super Bowl victory — doesn’t necessarily mean those same fans approve of his friendship with President Donald Trump. It also doesn't mean they want to be associated with other Patriots supporters whose political views they do not share. So to ensure their cheers came with a clear conscious, Pats fans donated thousands of dollars to service organizations like the ACLU, Planned Parenthood and the Center for American Islamic Relations for every touchdown or individual point the Patriots scored. So far, fans have contributed more than $20,000 to good causes. RELATED: Patriots fans celebrate in streets of Boston ater historic Super Bowl win Emma Sandoe, a doctoral student at Harvard, is one of those ambivalent fans. Ahead of Super Bowl LI, she and her friend Josh Gondelman, a Bay State-born comedian and writer for the HBO comedy, "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver," had an idea. “He and I were talking about how we have so many conflicted feelings about the game, because of the political polarization happening with the Pats,” Sandoe said. “Then we agreed we should do something and he was thinking about donating. We came up with the hashtag … and just started tweeting about it.”

Because of Tom Brady's garbage politics, I'm donating $100 for every Patriots TD and $50 for every FG to the @NAACP_LDF. #AGoodGame — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) February 3, 2017

Using #AGoodGame, Sandoe and Gondelman spread the word. It quickly gained momentum, with popular accounts, like Timothy Simons, who plays Jonah Ryan on "Veep," sharing their pledges. “When [tweets] started coming in, it felt great because we thought, 'Oh, these are our friends who think this is great idea and are generous,'” Sandoe said. “Then all sorts of strangers started doing it, snowballing into something that really felt like a community and like everyone was getting involved.” Sandoe has since been trying to add up the impact. She and Gondelman asked those who participated to send them screenshots of their donations. RELATED: The anatomy of the Patriots' epic Super Bowl LI comeback win

The tally reached more than $20,000 after just an hour of counting up receipts, she said. “But I barely scratched the surface,” Sandoe said. She’s in the midst of making a spreadsheet with all the info. Pats fans pledged to help a variety of organizations, including the ACLU, both its national office and Massachusetts chapter, The Center for American Islamic Relations, Planned Parenthood, the Southern Poverty Law Center and their local domestic violence shelters.

Thanks to all who gave for #AGoodGame, and special thanks to @joshgondelman for the idea!



We'll keep fighting, and we won't let you down. — ACLU Massachusetts (@ACLU_Mass) February 6, 2017