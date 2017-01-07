Heavy snow is falling across the Northeast, making for risky travel conditions, the National Weather Service said Saturday.

New York is expected to see between 2 and 5 inches through the afternoon with gusty winds up to 25 mph and temperatures in the low 20s.

In Philadelphia, 2 to 4 inches may fall through the afternoon before dying down by the early evening.

Between 6 to 12 inches of snow are expected to fall through the early evening in Boston, the NWS said, with the storm tapering off around midnight. Due to the anticipated accumulation and gusty winds up to 35 mph, a winter storm warning is in effect until early Sunday morning.

The NWS warned of slick conditions across the Northeast, with snow-covered roads and limited visibility, so take care while traveling.