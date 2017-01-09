A man accused of harassing a family of color in his Lexington neighborhood for more than a year is back in court Monday after police found dozens of illegal weapons in his home.

Robert Ivarson, 49, was arraigned Jan. 3 in Concord District Court on charges that he threw 30 to 40 banana peels into his black neighbor's driveway and slashed the tires on their cars. Police set up security cameras to catch the suspect and said they caught Ivarson in the act, according to District Attorney Marian Ryan.

Ivarson was held on $10,000 bail and placed on house arrest.

“Lexington feels very strongly about celebrating diversity and we do not condone behaviors that violate people's civil rights," said Lexington Chief Mark Corr.

Police executed a search warrant on Ivarson's Tarbell Avenue home on Jan. 6 and said they uncovered 83 firearms including rifles, shot guns and pistols, and 10,000 rounds of ammunition, none of which Ivarson was licensed to possess.

Ivarson has been charged with three counts of possessing a firearm without a license, three counts of possessing ammunition without a license, three counts of possessing a large capacity firearm, three counts of possessing a large capacity feeding device and one count of being an armed career criminal.

“These new charges reflect the hard work and thorough investigation of law enforcement partners across multiple agencies,” said District Attorney Ryan. “The illegal possession of any firearm poses a significant risk to the community. By removing these weapons and the large amount of dangerous and explosive ammunition and gun powder located in the home, investigators prevented what could have been a very dangerous situation.”