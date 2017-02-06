As New England Patriots fans basked in the glory of their team's historic Super Bowl win, one Massachusetts police department couldn't help but have a little fun with a story that won't die.

Just after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, handed the MVP trophy over to Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, Dartmouth Police announced they were investigating "the unexpected deflation of Roger Goodell’s ego."

Coined "Deflategate Two," the mock investigation took a jab at the infamous scandal that led to a four-game suspension for Brady at the beginning of the season.

"Though the investigation is still in its early stages, it was reported that a very happy and smiling Tom Brady was in close proximity to Goodell when the incident took place," the department wrote on Facebook in their "unofficial" announcement of the investigation.