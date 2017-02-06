ADVERTISEMENT
Monday, February 06, 2017
Today 5:50 pm

Dartmouth Police probe 'deflation of Roger Goodell’s ego' after Patriots' Super Bowl win

On Facebook, the department couldn't resist sticking it to the NFL commissioner one last time.

As New England Patriots fans basked in the glory of their team's historic Super Bowl win, one Massachusetts police department couldn't help but have a little fun with a story that won't die.

Just after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, handed the MVP trophy over to Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, Dartmouth Police announced they were investigating "the unexpected deflation of Roger Goodell’s ego."

Coined "Deflategate Two," the mock investigation took a jab at the infamous scandal that led to a four-game suspension for Brady at the beginning of the season.

"Though the investigation is still in its early stages, it was reported that a very happy and smiling Tom Brady was in close proximity to Goodell when the incident took place," the department wrote on Facebook in their "unofficial" announcement of the investigation.

The Patriots stormed back from a 19-point deficit Sunday to take the game into overtime for the first time in Super Bowl history. The Patriots won on a touchdown, capturing the title, 34-28.

Many Pats fans saw the Super Bowl win as victory over the Deflategate scandal, and over Goodell, who issued Brady the suspension. Evidently, the Dartmouth Police force felt the same way.

Patriots fans celebrate in Boston streets after historic Super Bowl win

Patriots fans celebrate in Boston streets after historic Super Bowl win

While blue and red confetti rained down on the Patriots players in Houston following what might be remembered as the most exciting 15 minutes in football history, fans back home in Boston were having their celebration. The streets around Kenmore Square erupted with joyous fans, many who were still asking, "Did that really just happen?" The Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons, 34-28, coming back from a 19-point deficit at the beginning of the fourth quarter. The Patriots would tie as the clock...
Watch Roger Goodell hand Tom Brady the MVP trophy
Bill Belichick and Tom Brady have made a pact with Robert Kraft.

Danny Picard: Expect Tom Brady and Bill Belichick to retire at the same time

If pacts are being created inside Gillette Stadium, I find it hard to believe that Tom Brady is not involved. Reports coming out of Houston the morning of Super Bowl LI confirmed my belief. Several hours before kickoff on Sunday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport cited sources that said the Patriots believe Brady will play three-to-five more years, and that the team will look to extend him next offseason. Brady turns 40 in August. He’s signed through the 2019 season, thanks to a two-year extension he...
Tom Brady cemented his legacy as the greatest QB of all-time Sunday night.

Dyer: This Brady Super Bowl win is one the haters can't deflate

Now, Tom Brady belongs to the legends, the undisputed greatest of all-time following a Super Bowl win that was and is the embodiment of everything he represents. Simply, Brady is the best quarterback in the history of the NFL. He will always be tainted by Deflategate and the extent of his involvement – if any – something that likely will never be known. But on Sunday with the footballs properly inflated, with no hot air for his detractors to spew at him, Brady went out and won yet another Super...
The Giants should look at a third receiver like Kenny Britt in free agency.

Expect Giants to be active in free agency

A return to the playoffs was a nice thing for the 2016 New York Giants, who had a solid 11-5 record and ended a four-season drought without the postseason. But with a shrinking window, this veteran team needs to make some significant upgrades if they want to make the Super Bowl. Frankly, this team is far from elite. With quarterback Eli Manning very much towards the end of a career that will likely take him to Canton, the Giants have a season or two - maybe three - with their Pro Bowl...
John Wick

'John Wick: Chapter 2' is bigger, badder and maybe even better

‘John Wick: Chapter 2’ Director: Chad Stahelski Stars: Keanu Reeves, Riccardo Scamarcio Rating: R 4 (out of 5) Globes The finest parts of 2014’s super-hitman-gone-rogue romp “John Wick” were, of course, the action scenes. The second finest parts were the glimpses into an absurd assassins’ underworld — a secret society with its own Tribeca hotel, its own high-end restaurant, even its own currency. “John Wick: Chapter 2” is predictably bigger and badder, but it doesn’t only amp up the fights and...
How Madewell created the everyday bra of your dreams10Photos

How Madewell created the everyday bra of your dreams

Madewell, who prides itself on creating the always-so-perfect staples for your capsule wardrobe, has branched into intimates, launching online and in stores Feb. 7. The simplistic but comfort-focused bralettes and undies are your trusty answer to that first layer of the day.  The collection features soft-to-the-touch natural fabrics — pillowy brushed cotton and lighter-than-air lace and mesh — and classic, comfortable cuts that are both modest and modern. The 42-piece line is designed to be...
Eight unexpected collaborations that will rock this year's Grammy Awards

Eight unexpected collaborations that will rock this year's Grammy Awards

Between Brexit, Donald Trump, and Lochtegate, you could definitely say that 2016 was the year when things got weird — and music was no exception. This year’s Grammy nominations include tons of crossover collaborations between some of the unlikeliest artists in the music industry. For the days when you feel like exploring some genre-bending songs, here are some of the most unexpected (and for the most part, exhilarating) music pairings to come out of last year. 
Seth Rollins is on the shelf. At least that's what WWE wants us to believe.

WWE Talk: Is the Seth Rollins injury a total work?

After the greatest Super Bowl comeback of all time at the hands of my New England Patriots, we are knee deep in the road to WrestleMania. Knee deep in a road? Does that metaphor make any sense? Does life make sense? What is life? Philosophy aside, all wrestling mark eyes seem to be on the well-being of a certain architect. An architect who was very recently rebuilt in rehab fell victim to a karmic return of the injuries he doled out to the likes of Sting and Finn Balor. Yes, Seth Rollins...
Bill Belichick sent Stephen Gostkowski out for a 33-yard field goal with less than 10 minutes left in Super Bowl LI.

The anatomy of the Patriots' epic Super Bowl LI comeback win

Here’s going to be the most forgotten aspect of the New England Patriots’ epic comeback in Super Bowl LI:  Bill Belichick’s decision to send Stephen Gostkowski out for a 33-yard field goal rather than make a desperate attempt at fourth-and-15, even considering the 28-9 deficit the Patriots faced against the Atlanta Falcons with less than 10 minutes remaining in the game. Desperate times call for measures much the same, and the Patriots were just that.  What good was the sure-thing considering...

Bouchard agrees to blind date after betting against Brady
New York

The Giants should look at a third receiver like Kenny Britt in free agency.

Expect Giants to be active in free agency

Today 5:17 pm A return to the playoffs was a nice thing for the 2016 New York Giants, who had a solid 11-5 record and ended a four-season drought without the postseason. But with a shrinking window, this veteran team needs to make some significant upgrades if they want to make the Super Bowl. Frankly, this team is far from elite. With quarterback Eli Manning very much towards the end of a career that will likely take him to Canton, the Giants have a season or two - maybe three - with their Pro Bowl...

Philadelphia

Jahlil Okafor may have played his final game for the Sixers.

Report: Sixers in serious talks to trade Jahlil Okafor to Pelicans

Today 5:18 pm We knew this time would come. The Sixers have reportedly been talking to New Orleans about making a deal that would send former third round pick center Jahlil Okafor, 21, to the Pelicans. The deal, according to The Veritcal's Adrian Wojnarowski could get done today, and would net Philly center Alexis Ajinca and a future first-round pick. Other sources repeated the same information Monday afternoon and allude to the first rounder being a protected pick. Woj cites USA Today for breaking the news....

Boston

Tom Brady cemented his legacy as the greatest QB of all-time Sunday night.

Dyer: This Brady Super Bowl win is one the haters can't deflate

Today 5:33 pm Now, Tom Brady belongs to the legends, the undisputed greatest of all-time following a Super Bowl win that was and is the embodiment of everything he represents. Simply, Brady is the best quarterback in the history of the NFL. He will always be tainted by Deflategate and the extent of his involvement – if any – something that likely will never be known. But on Sunday with the footballs properly inflated, with no hot air for his detractors to spew at him, Brady went out and won yet another Super...
