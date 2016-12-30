ADVERTISEMENT
Friday, December 30, 2016
Snow squalls hit Massachusetts with brief but severe weather

The squalls can reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile, the National Weather Service said.

Snow squalls are moving across parts of Massachusetts on Friday, packing brief but severe weather, according to the National Weather Service. 

Meteorologists warned that the squalls strongly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. 

"Be ready to slow down if they approach you, such as on the MA Pike," the service tweeted, referring to the Massachusetts Turnpike.

A squall was spotted extending from Holden to Belchertown and Chicopee and the storm was moving east at 45 mph, the weather service said in an update around 12:30 p.m.

The video below shows a snow squall blanketing the Foxboro-Sharon region. 

Another video shows the view from inside a squall as it moved through Worcester.

Blast of winter weather wreaks havoc on Ontario roads

TORONTO - Drivers on roads and all major highways across Ontario slid into ditches and collided with other vehicles Sunday after a blast of winter weather delivered snow squalls and icy conditions to parts of the province.
Bolaris's Weather Watch: Polar plunge, late week snowstorm?Your weekly ski and snow weather report: Stay chillNew week, new blizzard for winter-weary New England
Jaroslav Halak leaves the ice during the Islanders game against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.

Islanders starting goaltender Jaroslav Halak placed on waivers

And then there were two? The New York Islanders’ crowded goaltender roster may have dropped to two after the team placed starter Jaroslav Halak on waivers Friday afternoon. The move comes after Halak was pulled in the second period during Thursday’s game against the Minnesota Wild for allowing four goals on 24 shots. Three of those goals came in a span of 80 seconds, giving the Wild their fastest three goals in franchise history. It was the third time Halak was pulled from the net in 11 games....
Todd Bowles and the Jets will look to finish their dismal season on a high note Sunday.

Tony Williams' 3 things to watch for: Jets take on Bills in season finale

Sunday marks the merciful finale of a Jets’ season that will go down in the annals as one of the worst in franchise history.   It would’ve been almost fitting, though, had old friend Rex Ryan been allowed to coach out the string and go against his former team one last time in a battle of coaches on the hot seat. But Ryan was axed by Sunday’s opponent, the Buffalo Bills (7-8), so this tilt will only feature one head coach whose job status is tenuous. Gang Green’s lead man, Todd Bowles, is...
Taraji P Henson

Taraji P. Henson wanted to inspire young women with 'Hidden Figures'

When Taraji P. Henson first went to meet Katherine Johnson — the woman she plays in “Hidden Figures” — she was greeted at her home by her two daughters. They hugged her and told the “Empire” actress, 46, how happy they were she was going to play their mother. “I was like, ‘No pressure,’” Henson jokes. Set in the 1960s, “Hidden Figures” tells the story of three women — Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer) and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monae) — who were integral in the early days of the space...
You can get a workout AND a dance party with Trillfit's Jan. 7 Brunch + Burn class.

Sweat, sip and stick to your New Year’s Resolutions

You can chaturanga right into a glass of Pinot with the UnWINEd and unCORKed yoga sessions at Andover’s Oxygen Mind & Body. The in-studio session feature 60 minutes of relaxing flow — unCORK with gentle pilates or unWINE with vinyasa yoga — followed by an hour-long wine tasting. Oxygen founder and owner Amy Cieslik will lead the pilates session, while Berkshires-trained Sheila Wescott will conduct yoga. Jan. 6, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 2 Dundee Park, B01, Andover, $35, registration required,...
Florian Valot, Vincent Bezecourt to get invite to MLS Red Bulls camp

Florian Valot, Vincent Bezecourt to get invite to MLS Red Bulls camp

UPPER MONTCLAIR, N.J. – At least two prominent pieces from the New York Red Bulls II roster this offseason will be invited to training camp with the MLS team, so says the USL squad’s head coach John Wolyniec. Florian Valot, a midfielder on the USL team and a rookie with the squad following a sensational collegiate career at Rider, will be getting a look with the New York Red Bulls this January for preseason in Arizona. In addition, Vincent Bezecourt, also in his first year with the team, is...
Expect the Raiders to go hard after the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

NFL Week 17 best bets: Pro football spreads, betting lines, advice, picks

The Panthers, Colts and Raiders can ride their ground game to wins in Week 17.   Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-5.5)  Tampa Bay, sans Doug Martin, needs a win and lots of help to squeak into the playoffs, but Carolina will give the Bucs all they can handle on Sunday. The Panthers committed four turnovers when these teams met in October but only lost by three. Carolina’s been much better in the turnover department lately, putting up a plus-5 margin in their last three contests....
Lewis MacDougall

Meet Lewis MacDougall, the young star of 'A Monster Calls'

“A Monster Calls” is not your typical children’s film. And Lewis MacDougall’s tween hero isn’t your typical children’s film lead. The Irish actor, 14, plays Conor, a boy in remote Ireland whose mother (Felicity Jones) is wasting away from cancer. He finds himself visited at night by a giant tree monster (voiced by Liam Neeson), who seems menacing yet only wants to tell him stories — fairy tales, but not ones that promise happy endings. Instead, their lessons are about how life is difficult,...
Todd Bowles will likely return as head coach of the Jets for the 2017 season.

Source: Jets locker room on board with Todd Bowles return in 2017

Fans of the New York Jets might not be too thrilled at Wednesday’s report that Todd Bowles is likely to return in 2017 as head coach but the pulse of the locker room is seemingly on-board. Following a 10-6 season a year ago and the chance to make the playoffs as late as Week 17, the Jets have been on a precarious and precipitous decline ever since. A 4-11 record in 2016 has many Jets fans heading into the season finale dejected and wanting Bowles to be shoved out the door but a report this week...

Mormon Tabernacle Choir member resigns rather than sing for Trump
Glen Porter maneuvers his snowblower while clearing his driveway in Bangor, Maine, on Friday.

Winter storm socks New England region

Today 2:22 pm A winter storm socked New England with heavy snow and high winds on Friday, with some areas receiving more than 24 inches of snowfall, the U.S. National Weather Service said. Winter storm warnings and advisories were in effect for areas stretching from northern New York through most of Maine, where the storm left tens of thousands without power. "This is the first strong nor'easter New England has seen this season. What is impressive about it is how rapidly it is strengthening tonight from Cape...

"It's been my dream to retire, travel and live in Florida," Kaplan, pictured above, wrote on his GoFundMe page.

Philly lawyer says GoFundMe page for Florida retirement was a prank

Today 12:23 pm A lawyer for the Philadelphia Democratic City Committee, who makes more than Mayor Jim Kenney, was looking for a little retirement help from his friends.   “I have just enough money budgeted until I am 85, but am now concerned since I've gotten in better health, I may live longer,” Steven Kaplan wrote on a GoFundMe page he created last week. “I'm not sure my current savings, pension and Social Security will last my entire life if I live past 100.” Kaplan, who said his employment with the city...

Glen Porter maneuvers his snowblower while clearing his driveway in Bangor, Maine, on Friday.

