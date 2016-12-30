Snow squalls hit Massachusetts with brief but severe weather

Snow squalls are moving across parts of Massachusetts on Friday, packing brief but severe weather, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologists warned that the squalls strongly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile.

"Be ready to slow down if they approach you, such as on the MA Pike," the service tweeted, referring to the Massachusetts Turnpike.

A squall was spotted extending from Holden to Belchertown and Chicopee and the storm was moving east at 45 mph, the weather service said in an update around 12:30 p.m.

The video below shows a snow squall blanketing the Foxboro-Sharon region.