Getting ready to hit the town on New Year's Eve? It won't be too cold in Boston, but you'll definitely want to grab you scarf in mittens before jumping in the Uber on Saturday night.

Temperatures won't dip below freezing on Saturday, but they will get close, according to AccuWeather. If you're planning on hitting First Night or going bar hopping, you will want to bundle up.

Temperatures during the day will be in the high 30s before dropping to just above freezing for the night.

"It will be cold and breezy, with a bit of late-night snow accumulation," according to AccuWeather.