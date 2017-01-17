To be, or not to be: that is the question. More specifically, to be engaged or not to be engaged. As in, are Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik for real for real engaged? I have so many questions!

Gigi was spotted wearing a delicate gold band on a very special finger, which has me and Perez Hilton wondering whether things are hashtag happening, or if she's just, you know, wearing a random ring on her left ring finger.

Gigi and Zayn have been dating for about a year and make quite the couple. So let's just see if that little ol’ ring stays put amongst these engagement rumors, shall we?