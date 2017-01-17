Ciara opened up about her marriage to cutie QB Russell Wilson, admitting that the whole abstinence before marriage thing was definitely a challenge.

In February’s issue of Cosmopolitan South Africa, the Grammy winning songstress says it was important to put friendship first as a way to build intimacy. She adds, “Knowing that you’ll always have the friendship and that you can always go back to it is very important, and very powerful." The couple announced they were expecting their first child in late October.

It’s worth noting, of course, that before her beautiful and very morally upstanding marriage to Russell Wilson, Ciara had a very dramatic courtship and engagement with rapper Future, and he was all kinds of terrible.

So yeah, the whole friendship and intimacy and whatever else is cute and all, but abstinence isn’t for everyone Ciara, sorry. Like, if everyone believed in abstinence before marriage, we would only have half of the whole Jolie-Pitt clan, and that would be a real shame.

Nice try, though.