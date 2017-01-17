Amanda Seyfried is really, really excited about getting married.

Here’s a little background presented totally objectively and without comment: According to Lainey Gossip, the actress and her now fiancee, Thomas Sadoski, met on the set of an off-Broadway play called "The Way We Get By" in 2015. Thomas was married, but by October of that year, he and his wife were divorced. Thomas and Amanda then worked together on a film called "The Last Word" in early 2016 and — well, the rest is history.

Didn’t you know? The couple is happily engaged and expecting. And Amanda is very excited about it.

The actress got candid with Vogue Australia about how pumped she is for her wedding, saying she’s "never been excited by anything more in [her] life." She also admitted to feeling a little hesitant about being the center of attention on her wedding day, since she’s already “played a bride a billion times" with the glamorous red carpets and Met Galas she’s attended. Color me jeals.

Congrats to the happy, very beautiful, also very — let’s be real here — photogenic couple.