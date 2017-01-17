It's official, you guys: Kate Mara and Billy Elliot — sorry, I mean Jamie Bell — are engaged! Her reps have confirmed it and everything. Squee!

The couple met on the set of the objectively not that great “Fantastic Four” reboot; so at the very least, we can be thankful that the union of two very beautiful people came out of an otherwise meh film. This will be Jamie’s second marriage, as he was married to Evan Rachel Wood for about two years, which we all know is practically an eternity in Hollywood years.

In somewhat related news, Kate's sister Rooney is rumored to be dating her "Her" co-star Joaquin Phoenix, which is kind of insane. Joaquin’s publicist insists they're just friends, which I think we can all agree is code for, “they are NOT just friends.” According to Lainey, the two reportedly fell head over heels in love while shooting “Mary Magdalene.” Okay, sure.